MAN — A win by 50 points or more is rare in basketball.
One by 70 or more points is extremely rare.
But it happened on Saturday afternoon at Man High School as the then Class A No. 1-ranked Man Hillbillies absolutely destroyed Calhoun County., 93-22, at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse.
It was only the second game of the season for Man, which was having an extended layoff due to a positive test of a player for COVID-19.
Man (2-0) hadn’t played a game since its season opener back on March 5 — a 73-48 win at home over the Buffalo Bison. The Billies then had games against Tolsia, Mingo Central and Logan canceled as the team went into a 10-day quarantine.
Austin Ball tossed in 25 points in Saturday’s whitewash, outscoring Calhoun County’s entire team by three points. He also put down two slam dunks.
The Billies raced out to a commanding 38-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
Ball, Caleb Blevins and Peyton Adams all had 3-pointers in the first quarter run.
Man pushed its lead to 24-3 with 3:36 to go on a slam dunk by Ball.
The Red Devils’ Levi Walker hit a trey with 2:13 to go to make it 27-6.
Ball had his second dunk on the day and Hunter Anderson came off the bench and nailed a 3-ball to give MHS a commanding 38-6 lead after the first quarter of play.
The Billies pushed their lead to 50-8 on 3 by Adams with 3:14 remaining in the second stanza.
Gage Bunner hit a field goal for Calhoun County to make it 55-10 with 1:36 to go until intermission.
The Billies then pushed the lead to 50 points on two free throws and bucket by Jackson Tackett and a two-pointer by Jeremiah Harless as Man took a commanding 63-13 lead at the half.
Man head coach T.J. Blevins then subbed the entire second half of play.
Man took a 71-point lead heading into the final period of play, leading 86-15.
Calhoun County’s starters and the Man subs played to a 7-7 tie in the fourth quarter.
Tackett added 15 points for Man, while Harless had 13, Ryan Cozart 12, Adams 11 and Caleb Blevins 10.
Jacob Walls and Hunter Anderson had three each and James Scites finished with two points.
Levi Walker led Calhoun County with eight points.
Man hit 12 3-pointers and was 9 of 17 from the free throw line while the Red Devils made three 3s and was just 1 of 2 from the foul line.
The two teams play again on April 5 at Calhoun County.
MAN 64, TOLSIA 41: Man ran its record to 3-0 on the season with Monday’s 64-41 win over the Class A sectional rival Tolsia Rebels at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse.
Man is ranked No. 2 this week in the state in Class A, while Tolsia is No. 9. This sets the table for Man on Wednesday night with a big showdown at home against No. 1-ranked Tug Valley, which is also in Man’s new sectional.
Man and Tug Valley (5-0) flipped this week in the Associated Press Poll. Last week, Man was No. 1, while the Panthers were No. 2.
Tolsia dropped to 4-2 with Monday’s loss.
Austin Ball led Man with 23 points for the game, including at slam dunk. Peyton Adams had 14 and hit a trio of 3-pointers. Caleb Blevins and Jackson Tackett tossed in 11 each. Ryan Cozart had five.
The first period of play was close with the Billies holding a slim 10-8 lead with Adams scoring six Man’s 10 points.
Man pulled away in the second stanza, outscoring the visitors 21-10 to grab a 31-18 halftime lead. Ball led the Billies’ attack with eight points and Jackson Tackett added five in the second quarter. Jesse Muncy had four points for the Rebels and led Tolsia for the game with 18 points.
The Billies put the game away midway in the third quarter, doubling up Tolsia’s score at 44-22. Man would hold a 49-29 lead after three and coast in the fourth period.
Man hit six 3-pointers and was 8 of 16 at the foul line.
Rob Cantrell added 12 points for Tolsia. Tyler Johnson netted seven and Austin Salmons finished with four.
Tolsia had four 3-pointers and shot 9 of 13 at the charity stripe.
After playing Tug Valley, Man then hosts Van on March 26, plays at Class AAA No. 8 Logan on March 29 and then heads to Mingo Central on April 2.