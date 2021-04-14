Breaking over 100 points is rare for a high school basketball team.
The Class A No. 1-ranked Man High School boys’ basketball team shattered the century mark on Friday night in a 108-63 win at Nicholas County, improving to 10-1 on the season.
Austin Ball exploded for 29 points for Man in the win. Peyton Adams netted 13, Jackson Tackett 12 and Ryan Cozart 11 points.
Christian Toler added nine points for the Billies. Jordan Adams and Colton Miller chipped in with two points apiece. Jeremiah Harless had one point.
Tackett led Man on the boards with 12 rebounds. Cozart had seven boards and Ball five. Adams dished out 10 assists for a double-double. Cozart had eight assists and Tackett handed out five.
Colby Pisher paced the Grizzlies with 20 points.
Man led 32-16 after one quarter and never looked back. The Billies held a commanding 52-33 at the half and 80-48 after three. A 28-15 fourth quarter then set the final score as Man reached 100 points.
Man reached the century mark for the first time since February 9, 2018 when the Hillbillies scored 105 against Jammie Darrin Christian Academy.
MAN 76, VAN 41: Man improved to 11-1 on the season with Saturday night’s 76-41 win at Van.
It ended up being Man’s last regular season as the Billies, fearing any COVID positives and/or quarantines so close to next week’s sectionals, ended up canceling its last three regular season games.
Those games which were wiped out was Monday’s game at Tug Valley, Wednesday’s contest at Wyoming East and an April 16 contest at home against River View.
In the win over Van, Man’s Jackson Tackett broke TJ Hoosier’s school record for rebounds in a contest with 32. Hoosier set the old mark with 23 against Chapmanville in 2010 and Van in 2011. Tackett had a double-double as he also netted 10 points.
Eleven Man players broke into the score books, led by Peyton Adams who tossed in 24 points, all coming on eight makes from beyond the 3-point arc.
Caleb Blevins had nine points, while Austin Ball and Christian Toler had eight each.
Hunter Anderson added six points and Jeremiah Harless three. Ryan Cozart, Jordan Adams, James Scites and Colton Miller all had two each.
Tackett and Blevins each handed out six assists. Tackett also had three steals and a blocked shot. Cozart had two blocks.
Blevins and Anderson each connected on a pair of 3s.
Kalen Booth led Van with 11 points. He was the only Bulldog to reach double digits in scoring.
Man led 23-8 after one quarter, 43-17 at the half and 61-27 after three.
Man was 28 of 71 shooting from the floor for 39 percent. The Bulldogs were 17 of 56 for 30 percent.
MAN 96, SHERMAN 50: The top-ranked Man Hillbillies breezed past Class A sectional rival Sherman, 96-50, on Wednesday night at Man.
Austin Ball poured in 23 points for the Billies, which shot 54% from the floor.
Caleb Blevins added 15 points for Man, while Peyton Adams had 14 and Jackson Tackett tallied a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds.
Ryan Cozart blocked five shots.
Dalton Rollo led Sherman (5-4) with 13 points. Wyatt Kincaid had 11.