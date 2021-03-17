LOGAN — Logan and Poca finally got to play each other.
But it was a year later and not in the Class AA regional co-finals as they had hoped last season.
Class AA No. 1-ranked Poca overcame a slow start on Thursday night at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena and ended up defeating the Wildcats 61-48 in Logan’s home opener before a somewhat sparse and socially-distanced crowd.
The Dots, which were coming off a 63-51 loss to 3A Nitro on Tuesday night, improved to 2-1. Logan, now a Class AAA school and ranked eighth in the state, and coming off Monday’s 84-47 thrashing at Sissonville, fell to 2-2.
The Wildcats and Dots were slated to meet last season in one of the two Class AA Region 4 co-finals with the winner moving on to play in the state tournament.
That game, and the entire state tourney, never happened as the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to the season.
The Dots and the Wildcats both hope to be in Charleston for this year’s state tournament.
Poca looked to be every bit deserving of its top spot with Thursday’s win.
The Dots trailed Logan 17-7 after the first quarter, then used their tightened defense and the offensive firepower of All-State senior and University of Virginia recruit Isaac McKneely to dominate the rest of the game.
Poca then stepped up its defense, outscoring Logan 23-8 in the second quarter to grab a 30-25 halftime lead, then led by as many as 13 points in the second half to pull away and hold off the Wildcats.
McKneely poured in a game-high 24 points, 19 of those coming in the first half, and sank four 3-pointers on the evening. Ethan Payne and Jackson Toney each contributed 12 points for the Dots.
Scott Browning came off the bench to lead Logan with 12 points. He drilled a trio of treys. Jarron Glick was the only other double digit scorer for Logan with 11 points.
Poca led Logan 41-31 after three. Logan got the deficit to under 10 points several times but the Dots were able to knock down their free throws down the stretch, sinking 21 of 25 for the game for 84%. Logan was only 6 of 11 from the foul line.
Logan had jumped out to an 8-0 lead early after 3-pointers by Aiden Slack and Mitchell Hainer. It was 11-2 Wildcats after Glick split from the free throw line.
Logan led by 10 after one quarter but the Dots were able to rally. A 10-0 run by Poca tied it up at 17. Payne finished off the run with a split from the charity stripe. McKneely also came up big run the outburst, blocking a shot by Slack in the paint, then dribbling coast-to-coast for a layup and foul. He sank the free throw to complete the three-point play.
Browning later put Logan up 23-19 with a 3 at the 2:45 mark of the second quarter but McKneely answered with a 3 of his own. He later drilled consecutive 3s, putting the Dots ahead 30-25 at the half.
In the third quarter, Noah Rittinger’s 15-footer gave the Dots a 36-25 lead with 3:48 to go, forcing Logan to call timeout.
The lead swelled to 38-25 with a bucket by Toney, capping off an 8-0 run by the Dots.
Payne gave Poca a 41-31 lead after three as he completed a three-point play.
Glick’s layup early in the fourth cut Poca’s lead to 43-36.
Then with 4:17 left in the game, a 3-pointer by Browning trimmed it to 45-39.
Logan got to within five after a Trey Brown 3 but that was as close as the Cats could get.
Toby Payne answered with a three-point play as the Dots led 50-42 and Toney later gave Poca a 10-point lead after sinking a pair of free throws.
Toby Payne and Rittinger each chipped in with six points for the Dots. Kambel Meeks had one point.
Garrett Williamson added eight points for Logan. Landon Adkins had four, while Slack, Brown and Hainer had three each and Cameron Hensley and Carson Kirk contributed two apiece.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 51, LOGAN 44: Logan dropped to 2-3 on the season with Saturday’s 51-44 loss at Class AAAA South Charleston.
Jarron Glick tossed in 10 points to lead Logan. He was the only Wildcat to reach double digits in scoring.
Garrett Williamson and Aiden Slack had nine each. Scotty Browning had seven, while Mitchell Hainer had four, Landon Adkins three and Carson Kirk two.
South Charleston was paced by Mordrell Dean’s 12 points. Cayden Favrett pitched in 11.
The game was tied 21-all at halftime. South Charleston led 39-38 after three.
Logan was 8 of 11 from the free throw line. The Black Eagles were 10 of 12.
The Cats were scheduled to host county rival Chapmanville on Tuesday night. Logan then plays at Wayne on Thursday and continues on the road on March 23 at Lincoln County.