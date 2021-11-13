HUNTINGTON -- Top-ranked Huntington built a 27-7 halftime lead and rolled to a 48-21 victory over 16th-seeded Wheeling Park in the first round of the Class AAA prep football playoffs Friday night at Bob Sang Stadium in Huntington.
The Highlanders broke a 7-all tie on a 1-yard touchdown run by Curtis Jones with 7:22 left in the first quarter. Twenty-four seconds later, Noah Waynick returned an interception for a touchdown. Jonathan Aya-ay kicked field goals of 30 and 32 yards to make it 27-6.
Huntington quarterback Gavin Lochow ran for 191 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 126 yards and one TD.
Hunter Nixon ran for 120 yards and three touchdowns for the Patriots.
Cabell Midland 49, South Charleston 12: Chandler Schmidt carried nine times for 191 yards and two touchdowns and No. 5 seed Cabell Midland rolled up 473 rushing yards to take down No. 12 South Charleston, 49-12, in a first-round Class AAA game on Friday night.
Mason Moran added 135 yards on nine carries for the host Knights (10-1), and quarterback Ryan Wolfe ran for 75 yards and three TDs and threw an 8-yard scoring pass to Michael Lunsford.
For the No. 12 Black Eagles (5-6), who lost their fifth in a row, Trey Dunn threw for 177 yards and two TDs and ran for 73 yards.
Wayne Harris caught both scoring passes for SC and had seven receptions for 124 yards.
George Washington 21, Greenbrier East 7: Abe Fenwick threw three touchdown passes as Class AAA No. 9 George Washington went on the road and defeated No. 8 Greenbrier East 21-7 in a Class AAA first-round playoff game on Friday night.
Fenwick completed 9 of 21 passes for 170 yards. His touchdowns covered 30 yards to Hayden Hatfield in the first quarter, 29 to Anthony Valentine in the third and 19 to Taran Fitzpatrick in the fourth.
Klay Matthews ran 15 times for 137 yards as GW outgained Greenbrier East 415-207 in total offense.
Greenbrier East quarterback Monquelle Davis hooked up with Jake Pate for an 83-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to get the Spartans to within 14-7.
Ian Cline, the Spartans’ leading rusher averaging 179.9 yards per game going in, was held to 58 yards on 19 carries.
The Patriots will travel to No. 1 Huntington for the state quarterfinals.
Bridgeport 34, Morgantown 7: Cam Cole ran for 192 yards and two touchdowns, Landyn Reppert added 93 yards and one TD and No. 3 Bridgeport scored 27 unanswered points to break a 7-all tie against No. 13 Morgantown en route to victory in a Class AAA first-round game at Wayne Jamison Field in Bridgeport.
The two schools, who met in the regular season (a game Bridgeport won 31-20) traded touchdowns on their initial drives of the game, then traded fumbles on their next possessions. Charlie Brazier recovered a Morgantown fumble to set up his own 1-yard TD run that gave the Indians a 14-7 lead.
Bridgeport also received a pair of field goals from Taylor Thomas. Morgantown’s TD came on a 28-yard run by Petyon Johnson.
Bridgeport is now 31-8 all-time in first-round playoff games and 2021 marks the 29th consecutive year the Indians have appeared in the postseason, which is a state record.
The Indians will face either No. 6 Jefferson or No. 11 Hurricane in the quarterfinals.
Martinsburg 83, Parkersburg South 20: The Clement brothers scored a pair of first-half touchdowns apiece as Martinsburg built a 57-0 halftime lead on the way to a lopsided victory.
Hudson Clement caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from Ezra Bagent on the fourth play of the game, and the rout was on. He later caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from his brother, Murphy, while Murphy Clement ran for touchdowns of 36 and 4 yards.
Parkersburg South scored three touchdowns in the third quarter against a collection of Martinsburg reserves, but the Bulldogs added a pair of interception returns for touchdowns as part of four straight turnovers by the Patriots.
Zion Grantham scored a pair of touchdowns for Martinsburg (10-1) to end the game.
University 52, Woodrow Wilson 10: Every prize fighter needs to take a few body shots if he wants to be the champion. At Mylan Pharmaceuticals Stadium, the University football team found itself reeling from a couple of tough punches by visiting Woodrow Wilson.
Trailing 10-7 after the first quarter, the Hawks (11-0) were facing a third and 14 from their own 45-yard line. A 13-yard pass to Jaeden Hammack from quarterback Luke Hudson and a fourth-down pass to Kolton Burns picked up the first down and might just have been the plays needed for UHS to avoid an upset.
Seven plays later, senior running back Colin McBee scored from 2 yards out and then the Hawks recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff on their way to scoring 31 points in the second half.
The Hawks host Cabell Midland, which knocked off South Charleston 49-12, in a AAA quarterfinal contest next weekend.
Class AA
Robert C. Byrd 45, Scott 28: Jeremiah King carried 18 times for 240 yards, bringing his career total to 6,740 yards, as the No. 8 Flying Eagles held serve over the No. 9 Skyhawks.
RCB led 17-0 after touchdown runs of 26 yards and 34 yards, with a Cameron Clark 30-yard field goal in between.
Scott made its move to get within a dozen at 24-12 on a 10-yard touchdown run by Matthew Frye and a 5-yard pass from Frye to Carson Brinegar, but the Eagles scored the first 21 points of the second half to move the game out of reach.
RCB (6-3) awaits the winner of Saturday’s game between No. 1 Herbert Hoover and No. 16 Fairmont Senior, while Scott bows at 7-4.
Roane County 18, Nicholas County 15: Briar Begler ran for 167 yards and a TD on 31 carries and threw for another score as the No. 10-seed Raiders upset seventh-seeded Nicholas County in the opening round of the Class AA playoffs in Summersville.
Shadraq Greathouse added 89 yards on seven rushes, including a 63-yard TD run with 3:45 left in the third quarter, to help Roane County (9-2) take the lead for good.
Begler found Shawn Conrad for a 6-yard TD pass with just over five minutes remaining in the fourth to seal the win.
For the Grizzlies (8-3), Kaleb Clark ran for 108 yards and a TD on 19 carries and caught two passes for 60 yards and another score. Quarterback Brycen Morriston completed 4 of 7 passes for 70 yards and a score and ran for 28 yards on seven totes.
Roane County takes on No. 2 seed Independence in next week’s quarterfinals.
Independence 73, Shady Spring 7: Atticus Goodson carried the ball 11 times for 236 yards, scoring five times in the first half as No. 2 Independence rolled past No. 15 Shady Spring in the Class AA playoffs in Coal City.
The Patriots scored eight touchdowns in the first half, taking a 54-0 advantage into the break in a game that was a largely decided by the end of the first quarter.
Shady Spring running back Caleb Whittaker led the Tigers with 24 carries for 95 yards, scoring the team’s lone touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Shady finishes the season at 7-4, while Independence improves to 9-0 and will host No. 10 Roane County next week.
Frankfort 21, Lincoln 17: Class AA No. 13 seed Frankfort took down No. 4 seed Lincoln in Shinnston as Peyton Clark rushed for 118 yards with two touchdowns and Parker VanMeter added 85 on the ground and an additional score.
Frankfort started strong in the first quarter, with two Clark touchdowns capping drives in which Lincoln couldn’t do much to stop the Falcons’ wing-T run game.
Lincoln made it 14-3 late in the second with a field goal after the initial attempt was blocked. A referee’s inadvertent whistle while the ball was loose nullified the entire play, and the second kick from John Lopez was good.
The Cougars gained steam in the second half, taking the lead on a pair of Lopez touchdown receptions. But VanMeter’s touchdown in the fourth quarter put the Falcons back in front, and Lincoln’s final drive was stopped on downs at the Frankfort 38.
Frankfort plays at fifth-seeded Poca in next week’s quarterfinals.
North Marion 64, Grafton 14: After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter to 11th-seeded Grafton, the No. 6 North Marion rattled off 64 unanswered points and beat the Bearcats 64-14 on Friday night in a Class AA playoff game.
North Marion’s 64 points represent the most in a game in school history, with the victory marking the first playoff win earned on the field since a 2001 victory at home over George Washington (the Huskies advanced to the second round via forfeit in 2020).
Parker Kincell and Gavan Lemley set the tone on the ground with 113 and 85 yards, respectively, with each scoring a trio of touchdowns. Brody Hall added 57 rushing yards and a score and completed 11-of-16 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown.
For Grafton, Tanner Moats led the offensive charge with 18 rushing yards and a score to go along with a 15-of-25 passing performance with 158 yards and an interception.
Class A
Mount View 18, Sherman 8: Class A No. 5 Mount View (10-1) used a late push to surge past No. 12 Sherman (6-5) in a first-round game.
Tony Bailey scored twice within one minute late in the fourth quarter on a 56-yard toss from Ryan Long and a 51-yard fumble return.
The Golden Knights defeated the Tide 44-8 in the regular season.
Long had a rushing score in the first quarter and C.J. Winnell scored Sherman’s only TD on its opening drive of the game.
The game ended with two Golden Knight players ejected and one from the Tide.
Doddridge County 40, Midland Trail 21: Class A No. 2 Doddridge County withstood a second-half rally attempt by No. 15 Midland Trail to advance in West Union.
The Patriots, once down 24-7, rallied back within three points on touchdown runs by Griffin Boggs and Robert Ruffner to make it 24-21 with 10:23 left in the fourth quarter.
Doddridge (10-1) never allowed the Patriots’ offense to take the field again until 48 seconds remained in the contest.
The Bulldogs capped a 15-play, 67-yard drive with a Jared Jones 1-yard sneak, recovered a Trail fumble on the ensuing kickoff and ran Dylan Knight three times for another score — a 23-yard romp — to put the game away.
The Bulldogs’ Seth Richards ran for 116 yards and a TD on eight carries, caught a 5-yard TD pass and picked off a Patriots’ pass on defense.
Knight added 79 yards and two TDs on 21 rushes and had two receptions for 45 yards, and Jones ran for 46 yards and two scores on 16 carries and threw for 57 yards on 4-of-4 passing.
Robert Ruffner ran for 47 yards and a TD on 15 carries for Midland Trail (6-5), Griffin Boogs added a 3-yard TD run and Josh Dickerson went 12 of 16 passing for 166 yards and a TD with one interception.
Doddridge advances to host the winner of Saturday’s James Monroe-Trinity Christian game.