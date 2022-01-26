The Class AAA No. 1-ranked Logan High School boys' basketball team remained undefeated on the 2021-22 season with a 62-45 win at Nitro on Tuesday, Jan. 25 in Cardinal Conference action at Nitro's Alumni Gym.
Logan hasn't been beaten since last year's Class AAA regional co-finals in a 56-53 loss to Winfield.
In the win over Nitro, Scotty Browning led the way with 16 points. He also had five rebounds and three assists.
Jackson Tackett finished with 15 points, six boards and three assists.
Garrett Williamson tossed in 11 points on the night and also pulled down four rebounds and handed out eight assists.
Aiden Slack contributed nine points, four rebounds and one assist.
Jaxon Cogar had eight points, seven boards and one assist for the Logan Wildcats.
Kolton Painter led Nitro with 16 points. Trevor Lowe also broke into double digits in scoring with 11 points.
Logan led 13-11 after one quarter, 24-18 at the half and 48-30 after three. The Cats then cruised in the fourth quarter.
Logan out-rebounded Nitro 32-15 for the game. LHS took care of the ball, only turning it over four times for the entire game.
Logan made 26 of 49 shots from the floor for 53.1% and was 3 of 5 from 3-point land and 7 of 13 from the free throw line.
Painter was 4 of 5 from beyond the 3-point arc. Nitro made 9 of 20 of its 3s but was just 2 of 7 from the foul line.
Nitro dropped to 5-7 overall and 4-3 in Cardinal Conference play. Logan improved to 6-0 in the league and remain in first place in the conference standings.
Logan hosts Class AAAA No. 4-ranked South Charleston in a big showdown game on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Logan's Willie Akers Arena.
The Wildcats then host Class AA No. 9 Mingo Central on Saturday night in another 7:30 p.m. tip.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com