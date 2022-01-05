LOGAN – Wayne hasn't had much success over the many years on the basketball floor against usual powerhouse Logan.
That dominance by the Wildcats continued on Tuesday night at Logan's Willie Akers Arena as Class AAA No. 1 Logan pulled away from the Pioneers to notch an 86-54 win.
The final score was a bit deceiving, however.
Wayne came to play.
The Pioneers trailed Logan by just seven points late in the third quarter but the Wildcats were able to put some distance between themselves and Wayne with a late push.
The undefeated Wildcats went on a 10-0 run to close out the third quarter, using its powerful inside game, to go on top 61-44 after three.
Logan then charged up the afterburners in the fourth quarter, outscoring Wayne 25-10, leading by as many as 35 points and turning it into a rout.
So how did the Wildcats do it?
With their inside game and overall hot shooting.
Logan shot a sizzling 62% from the floor for the game, sinking 36 of 58 of its field goals.
From two, the Wildcats were a red-hot 79.5% shooting, as Logan made 31 of 39 shots from inside the 3-point arc. The Cats were 5 of 19 from 3-point land.
Jackson Tackett, Logan's 6-foot-4 forward, led the way with 22 points. Garrett Williamson netted 21, while Jaxon Cogar, Logan's other low post man, finished with 19 points. Guard Scotty Browning also reached double digits in scoring with 15 points.
Led by Zane Adkins and his 15 points, the Pioneers (5-4) had their moments as well. Adkins sank five 3-pointers – three of those coming in the first half as Wayne trailed just 38-31 at the break.
Dillon May netted 11 points for Wayne, which drilled 10 treys on the evening. Ike Meddings canned three of those and finished with nine points.
Logan coach Zach Green said he was pleased with the win and said the Pioneers came to play.
“I told our guys at halftime that I thought that our offense wasn't that bad,” he said. “I thought we scored the ball well all night but our defense was really bad in the first half. We were lethargic and had no energy on defense. I thought that we did a better job in the second half. We switched defenses there a little bit. They gave us a game. They've got a couple of guys that shoot the ball really well. They are definitely much improved. That's a team that we will keep on eye on moving forward.”
Wayne Coach Sam Cochenour Jr. said his team just could not match Logan's inside game even after the hot start.
“We were playing the number one ranked team in the state in Class AAA and we have a young team,” he said. “Of our top players three of them are ninth-graders. We live and die with the 3s. The reason that we were in the game is because we were hitting our 3s. Then we starting missing them. We just couldn't guard them inside. When they needed a basket they just posted a guy up. Their shooters are so good too. Logan is a well coached team with Coach Green.”
Wayne made Logan sweat a little in the third quarter.
After Williamson's 3, Logan led the Pioneers 51-38 with 3:44 to go.
Wayne then responded with back-to-back 3s by Adkins and Meddings, closing the gap to 51-44 with 2:45 to go in the period.
The Wildcats came right back with consecutive 3-pointers by Slack and Cogar, pushing the lead to 59-44.
Browning added a bucket on a drive down the lane with two seconds left as Logan led 61-44 after three.
That pretty much sealed the deal as Wayne got no closer.
The Wildcats poured it on in the fourth quarter.
Two straight hoops by Browning made it 65-44 Logan.
The lead later swelled to 75-47 with 3:47 on a putback by Tackett as Logan finished off a 14-3 run.
Logan led 24-15 after one quarter.
Cogar led Logan with seven rebounds. Tackett had five.
Browning handed out 10 assists.
Logan is scheduled to play at Beckley Woodrow Wilson on Saturday in the New River Shootout. Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m.
The Wildcats were slated to play at Chapmanville on Friday night but the Tigers canceled due to COVID issues. The Tigers (4-4), ranked No. 4 in the state in Class AA, also had its home game with Winfield on Tuesday night canceled.
“We will reschedule that game with Chapmanville at a later date,” Green said.