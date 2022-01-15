MADISON – The winning beat continued for the Logan High School basketball team on Friday night at Scott.
The Class AAA No. 1-ranked Wildcats remained undefeated with a 75-52 win on the road at Scott.
Logan improved to 8-0 on the season with the win and swept the season series with the Skyhawks, also taking a 98-64 decision back on Dec. 14 at home in the season opener.
Scott dropped to 4-5 with the loss.
Jackson Tackett paced Logan with a double-double performance of 22 points and 17 rebounds, however, he left the game in the fourth quarter as he apparently twisted his ankle.
Scotty Browning also pitched in 21 points and dished out four assists for the Wildcats.
Aiden Slack finished with 12 points and eight boards.
Garrett Williamson neared a triple-double performance with nine points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. Jaxon Cogar added six points and eight rebounds for Logan.
It was another big win over Logan, which was again without head coach Zach Green, who was home sick. He missed Tuesday's game as well, a 62-58 win at home over Winfield.
“I still thought we played really well,” said Logan assistant coach Steve Browning, who was filling in for Green. “I thought we mixed the defenses up on them pretty good. Offensively, we moved the ball pretty well. Aiden Slack again had a pretty solid night. Hopefully, Jackson is not hurt too bad. He rolled an ankle. I'm really proud of him. He had a big, solid game.”
Landon Stone paced the Skyhawks with 15 points. Reece Carden netted 11 and Jaren Gaiter 10.
Logan led just 40-32 late in the third quarter but then went on an 11-2 run to grab a 51-34 lead with 1:31 left in the period.
Williamson finished off the run by drilling a pull-up 3-pointer.
The Wildcats led 53-37 after three and then turned it up a notch in the fourth, outscoring Scott 22-15 to put the win on ice.
Logan led by as many as 27 points in the fourth quarter.
Tackett left the game at the 3:02 mark in the fourth quarter. It was later determined he only sustained a bad sprain.
The Wildcats never trailed, jumping on top 9-0 early as Browning nailed a 3 with 5:49 to go in the first quarter.
Scott rallied to within 15-9 after a basket by Stone at the 1:19 mark.
Carden then nailed a pair of free throws, cutting the margin to 15-11.
Browning gave Logan a 17-11 lead after one with a driving layup down the lane.
The Wildcats charged ahead in the second period with a 14-2 run, capped off by a three-point play by Tackett as Logan led 31-13 with 3:24 left until halftime.
Scott countered with a 10-4 run to close the gap to 35-23 at the half. A layup by Stone and a jumper by Gaiter finished off the run.
The Skyhawks closed to within just eight points at 40-32 in the third quarter with 2:39 left on a 3-ball by Isaac Setser, who had nine points on the night.
Logan's 11-2 run pushed the lead to 51-34 at the 1:31 mark as Williamson netted a pull-up 3-pointer.
The Wildcats led 53-37 after three and then coasted in the fourth quarter, outscoring Scott 22-15.
Scott coach Shawn Ballard said his team simply did not shoot well and was out-rebounded.
The Skyhawks were only 21 of 59 shooting from the floor for the game for 35.6%, including a 3-for-26 performance from 3-point land. Logan shot an even 50% from the field, sinking 33 of 66 shots. Logan was 5 of 15 behind the 3-point arc.
“They killed us on the glass,” Ballard said. “It seemed like any time we did force a miss Tackett is a heck of a player and he was there. He is a physical player and he was dominant us on the boards tonight. Logan simply outplayed us on the boards tonight. Offensively, we didn't finish around the rim and we didn't hit open shots. We made only three 3s. We shoot a lot of 3s and we were just not making them. It's a rivalry game and we need to learn to channel that energy and emotion and be ready to shoot the ball. Those guys are too good to get down big.”
Logan is scheduled to play at Shady Spring on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The Skyhawks host South Charleston the same night. Both games are weather permitting.
Coach Browning said Coach Green should be able to return soon.
"He was much better today," Browning said. "He'll be back with us on Monday."
The Wildcats are already 3-0 against sectional opponents this season and are on their way to possibly nailing down the top seed for the upcoming sectional tourney.
Logan has also beaten sectional foe Wayne this season in addition to the sweep over Scott.
Lincoln County is the other team in Logan's Class AAA section.
–
2021-22 Logan High School
Boys' Basketball Schedule (8-0, 4-0):
Dec. 14: *Scott, W 98-64
Dec. 17: North Marion (King Coal Classic), W 58-40
Dec. 18: Shady Spring (King Coal Classic), W 57-49
Dec. 31: Capital, W 72-64
Jan. 4: *Wayne, W 86-54
Jan. 7: *at Chapmanville, ppd.
Jan. 8: at Beckley Woodrow Wilson, W 64-46
Jan. 11: *Winfield, W 62-58
Jan. 14: *at Scott, W 75-52
Jan. 18: at Shady Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 20: at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 22: *at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 25: *at Nitro, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28: South Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 29: *Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 4: *at Poca, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 7: at Fairmont Senior, TBA
Feb. 9: *at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11: *Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 15: Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 18: *Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 21: *at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
* Cardinal Conference game