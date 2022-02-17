LOGAN – Class AAA No. 1-ranked Logan seemed to be running away from Chapmanville in Wednesday night's county clash.
Leading by 19 points in the third quarter it looked to be in the bank.
Chapmanville, however, rallied and made a game of it.
The Tigers tied the game late in the fourth quarter but Logan was able to come away with a 59-56 win in a thriller at Logan High School's Willie Akers Arena.
Logan won its fifth straight game, improving to 17-1 overall and 9-1 in the Cardinal Conference. The Wildcats swept the season series with the Tigers, also taking a 56-48 decision at Chapmanville on Feb. 11.
Chapmanville, ranked No. 7 in the state in Class AA, dropped to 11-9, 6-4.
Zion Blevins paced the Tigers with a game-high 20 points. Brody Dalton tallied 19 points – all coming in the second half. Jackson Tackett led Logan with 19 points.
Dalton had tied the game at 56-all late with a big 3-pointer with 1:17 left in the game.
Logan then tallied the last three points which proved to be the difference.
Jaxon Cogar split from the free throw line with 59.9 ticks to go, putting Logan up for good, 57-56.
Garrett Williamson then hit 1 of 2 foul shots with 30 second to go go, making it 58-56 Logan.
Aiden Slack then stole the ball away and was fouled. He also gained a split at the charity stripe, putting the Cats on top 59-56.
Down by three points, Devon Workman tried to tie the game in the closing seconds with a 3, but it rimmed out and the Wildcats were able to escape.
Scotty Browning and Cogar also broke into double digits in scoring for Logan with 13 and 10 points respectively. Williamson finished with nine, Slack three and Julius Clansy two. Browning made all three 3-point shots.
Workman netted seven points for CRHS. Isaiah Smith had six and Colton Craddock four.
Logan jumped out to an 8-2 lead early in the first quarter and led 14-11 after one.
The Wildcats' lead swelled to 25-14 in the second after back-to-back 3-pointers by Browning and Williamson.
Browning kept the lead at 11 at the 2:47 mark as he drilled another 3, giving Logan a 28-17 lead.
Logan doubled up on Chapmanville, leading 34-17 at the half.
Blevins hit a third quarter 3, cutting it to 38-27.
Tackett's reverse layup with two seconds left gave Logan a 48-32 lead after three.
The Tigers then made their fourth quarter move, outscoring Logan 24-11.
Dalton's 3 cut it to 53-48 with 3:03 left, forcing Logan coach Zach Green to call timeout. He eventually tied it at 56 with another big triple. He was 4 of 7 on the night from beyond the 3-point arc.
Logan was 22 of 44 shooting from the floor for 50%. The Wildcats were 9 of 14 from the foul line for 64%. Chapmanville made 22 of 54 of its field goals for 40.7% and was 4 of 5 from the free throw line.
Logan is scheduled to host Sissonville on Friday night, then play at Shady Spring on Saturday.
CRHS, coached by Brad Napier, is set to play at Wyoming East on Friday night then have a rematch with the Warriors on Feb. 22 at home in the finale.