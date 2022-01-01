LOGAN — Capital’s defensive pressure has long been known to erase second-half deficits, but Logan had all the answers against the Cougars’ comeback plans Friday afternoon.
Garrett Williamson and Scotty Browning combined for 43 points as the unbeaten Wildcats calmed the chaos at Willie Akers Arena to earn a 72-64 prep boys basketball victory over Capital in a New Year’s Eve matinee.
Williamson tossed in 24 points and Browning 19 for Logan (4-0), which came into the contest ranked No. 1 in the state coaches Class AAA poll. Jackson Tackett added 12 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats.
Capital (3-2) found itself down by 10 points late in the third quarter, but thrice rallied within two in the final period, only to be denied by the Wildcats, who made 12 of 19 free throws in the fourth quarter after working their way into the one-and-one bonus with 5:15 remaining.
“We’ve got some guys back who have been in a lot of games in that situation a lot of times,” said Logan coach Zach Green. “We rely on them to make the right plays, and they typically make the right plays when needed.”
The Cougars were within 53-51 on a Markel Booker basket with just under five minutes left, but never caught up.
Logan, which trailed 32-31 at halftime, got its advantage by starting the second half on a 15-4 run, sparked by four baskets from Browning, most of them capping fast breaks.
“That was one thing we talked about,” said Capital coach Matt Greene, “not getting matched up in transition. Browning got loose there in the second half and really hurt us. If there’s one guy you don’t want to lose in the second half, it’s him.
“That was definitely a problem for us, and we’ve got to get it corrected. When we’re pressing and running around, you can’t lose guys like that.”
Elijah Poore tried to keep the Cougars afloat, pouring in 27 points, but Sha’lik Hampton (12 points, nine rebounds) was the only other Capital player to reach double figures in scoring.
Greene hopes to get last year’s leading scorer, Anthony Hersh, back from a preseason separated shoulder, perhaps by next week. Hersh topped the Cougars at 18.5 points per game last season.
“We’ll see,” Greene said. “He’s a smart player. We’re struggling a little bit with offensive consistency right now, and that was part of our problem in the third quarter today. We’re still working on that and making adjustments.
“We felt like we got good shots in the paint, but we’ve got to finish. When you play a team like Logan, No. 1 in the state, you can’t miss shots in the paint like that.”
Capital had a 35-32 edge in rebounding, led by 10 from Kcion Welch. Booker added eight. Browning paced Logan with seven rebounds, with six coming from Jaxon Cogar.
Logan got just two points off its bench from Chance Maynard, and Green said the Wildcats are trying to formulate some reserve depth down the road.
“Maynard’s a senior,” Green said, “but the rest of the guys on our bench are young guys, and we’re still trying to observe them and put them in different spots to see who can play where. It’s a young bench we think will be good by the end of the season, but we’re still working on it now.”
The game was tied six times in the first quarter. Hampton did most of his damage for Capital in the first half with 10 points before picking up his second foul with 2:46 until halftime. He sat out the rest of the period and was whistled for his third just three minutes into the third quarter.
Logan is slated to host Wayne on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
The Wildcats then play at county rival Chapmanville on Friday, Jan. 7 and travel to Beckley on Jan. 8.
–
2021-22 Logan High School
Boys' Basketball Schedule (4-0, 1-0):
Dec. 14: *Scott, W 98-64
Dec. 17: North Marion (King Coal Classic), W 58-40
Dec. 18: Shady Spring (King Coal Classic), W 57-49
Dec. 31: Capital, W 72-64
Jan. 4: *Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 7: *at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 8: at Beckley Woodrow Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 11: *Winfield, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 14: *at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 18: at Shady Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 20: at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 22: *at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 25: *at Nitro, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28: South Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 29: *Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 4: *at Poca, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 7: at Fairmont Senior, TBA
Feb. 9: *at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11: *Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 15: Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 18: *Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 21: *at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
* Cardinal Conference game