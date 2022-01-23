No. 1 Logan wins at Hoover, remains unbeaten By PAUL ADKINS padkins@hdmediallc.com padkins Author email Jan 23, 2022 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FALLING ROCK – The Logan High School boys' basketball team keeps on winning.The Class AAA No. 1-ranked Wildcats improved to 9-0 on the season with Saturday night's 69-59 win at Herbert Hoover in Cardinal Conference action.Garrett Williamson tallied 22 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in the road win for the Wildcats.Scotty Browning added 19 points for Logan and Jackson Tackett recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Browning also had four rebounds and two assists.Aiden Slack tacked on eight points, six boards and one assist for Logan.Julius Clancy had three points for LHS, while Jaxon Cogar and Chance Maynard each tallied two points.For Hoover (7-4), Eli Robertson poured in a game-high 23 points and Dane Hatfield added 20 points.Logan led 19-17 after the first quarter, 33-27 at the half and 46-40 after three.The Wildcats, coached by Zach Green, have several games ahead.Logan is slated to play at Nitro on Tuesday, Jan. 25, then host Class AAAA South Charleston on Friday, Jan. 28 at Logan's Willie Akers Arena.The Cats then host Mingo Central on Jan. 29 at play at Class AA No. 1 Poca on Feb. 4.Logan stands at 5-0 in league play. The Wildcats are looking for their first state tourney berth since 2012.–2021-22 Logan High SchoolBoys' Basketball Schedule (9-0, 5-0):Dec. 14: *Scott, W 98-64Dec. 17: North Marion (King Coal Classic), W 58-40Dec. 18: Shady Spring (King Coal Classic), W 57-49Dec. 31: Capital, W 72-64Jan. 4: *Wayne, W 86-54 Jan. 7: *at Chapmanville, ppd.Jan. 8: at Beckley Woodrow Wilson, W 64-46Jan. 11: *Winfield, W 62-58Jan. 14: *at Scott, W 75-52Jan. 18: at Shady Spring, ppd.Jan. 20: at Lincoln County, ppd.Jan. 22: *at Herbert Hoover, W 69-59Jan. 25: *at Nitro, 7:30 p.m.Jan. 28: South Charleston, 7:30 p.m.Jan. 29: *Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.Feb. 4: *at Poca, 7:30 p.m.Feb. 7: at Fairmont Senior, TBAFeb. 9: *at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.Feb. 11: *Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.Feb. 15: Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.Feb. 18: *Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.Feb. 21: *at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.Feb. 26: at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.* Cardinal Conference game Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView