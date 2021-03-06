CHAPMANVILLE – There could be a changing of the guard this season in the Cardinal Conference basketball.
For the last four years, the Chapmanville Tigers have ruled the jungle.
This year could be much different.
The Poca Dots, and possibly others, including Class AAA preseason No. 3 Nitro and No. 6 Logan, could be the teams to beat this year.
Poca, led by University of Virginia recruit and junior guard Isaac McNeely, stormed into Chapmanville's Danny Godby Gymnasium on Friday night and took down the Tigers 70-58 in the season opening game for both teams.
Noah Rittinger led Poca's balanced attack with 16 points and five rebounds. McKneely tossed in 14 points, sinking a trio of 3-pointers on the night. Ethan Payne and Jackson Toney each netted 13 points. Toney grabbed six boards, while Payne pulled down five.
The match up was an early measuring stick for a pair of preseason ranked teams. Poca came into the game ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA, while Chapmanville, winners of the last four Cardinal Conference titles and the previous two 2A state championships, was sixth.
Friday's game served as the long-awaited season opener for both teams and was played before a sparse and scattered crowd of only parents and immediate family members of players and cheerleaders, school staff and media due to COVID protocols.
The regular season had already been delayed twice for a total of three months by COVID, and then, a bout of preseason practices had been missed after bouts of ice, snow, flooding and power outages over the last couple of weeks.
It will be an abbreviated, but crammed prep basketball regular season as teams will be jamming 13-18 games in six weeks, culminating with the four-class state tournament, set for May 4-8 at the Charleston Coliseum.
Nothing may be normal about this season, but Poca coach Allen Osborne hopes his team's play against the Tigers is a sign of good things to come this season.
“It feels different this year, but man, it feels good to be able to play again and I'm happy for the kids,” Osborne said. “This is good win for us over Chapmanville, which has a great basketball program. (Chapmanville Coach) Brad (Napier) does a really good job. They are going to win some games. Kambel Meeks stepped up and played some defense for us in the second quarter, Our defense was really good. Anytime you beat Chapmanville at Chapmanville you've got to be happy. Brad will have them ready by the end of the season.”
Toby Payne chipped in with nine points and six assists for the Dots. Kambel Meeks added three points and Aiden Murphy and Joey Tilson had two apiece.
Brodie Dalton, one of two sophomore starters back from last year's Chapmanville team, led the Tigers with a game-high 22 points. Isiah Smith had 13, while Zion Blevins netted 10 points, making 6-of-6 shots from the free throw line. Isiah Fleming had six points on a pair of 3-pointers. Trey Butcher added five points and Devin Workman two.
The Tigers were back-to-back state champs in Class AA in 2018 and 2019 and sported a 22-2 record including the state's No. 1 ranking last year before the season was shut down prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, denying Chapmanville the shot at a third straight title.
Gone are Chapmanville's top three players from last year's team – seniors Obinna Anochili-Killen (Marshall), Andrew Shull (Rio Grande) and Philip Mullins (West Virginia Tech) – who are now playing in the collegiate ranks.
In the last four years, the Tigers had dominated the Cardinal Conference, going 50-2, including last year's 12-1 mark and going undefeated at 13-0 the previous two seasons before that.
This is a different Chapmanville team, however, as the Tigers are in a rebuilding mode.
“It was nice to get a game in,” Chapmanville coach Brad Napier said. “We needed to play and our kids have been sort of lost without getting to play. We haven't really gotten to spend a whole lot of time with them. We didn't even get a summer with them. I think that we would have been a whole different team had we been able to have a summer with them because we play a lot of freshmen and sophomores. Our big kid Hunter Jeffrey isn't back yet. He was quarantined and missed some practices early. He should be back the Nitro game. That will be a big boost to us. He's one of our older guys who's played a little bit. He's a big body at 6-4 and 270 pounds.”
The Tigers played The Dots relatively even early on, taking an early 6-4 lead but falling behind 14-10 after one quarter.
Smith trimmed the Dots' lead to 16-13 with a 3-pointer in the early moments of the second period before Poca went on an 11-2 run, capped off by McKneely's 3, as the Dots led 27-16.
With the margin at 10, Poca scored the last four points of the first half on a bucket by Toney and a steal and layup by Meeks with 26 seconds left as the Dots went into the half up 31-17.
The Dots then began to take charge in the third quarter and put a little distance between themselves and Chapmanville.
After a 3 by Toney, Poca led 38-21 with 5:07 showing on the clock.
The lead continued to grow.
McKneely's 3 gave Poca a 41-23 lead with 3:49 left.
The lead later swelled to 22 – the largest of the night by the Dots – as Murphy sank a pair of free throws with 2:54 left in the quarter.
Poca led 50-34 after three and then coasted.
McKneely put the finishing touches on the win with a two-handed slam dunk with 1:22 left, giving the Dots a 67-49 lead.
The Tigers were able to claw back to within 68-58 in the game's final minute but it was too little too late.
Napier said the Dots are the best team in the state in Class AA and are well deserving of the top ranking.
“They are the best team in the state,” Napier said. “They have size and strength. Their big guys really hurt us down low tonight. Early in the first half they were a lot more physical than we were. In the second half I thought we did a much better job at rebounding and containing. But those big guys killed us in the first half.”
Chapmanville is scheduled to return to action on Tuesday, March 9 at home against new Class AA Region 3 foe Wyoming East. The Tigers then host Nitro on March 12. Poca hosts Nitro on March 9 at 7 p.m. and then heads back to Logan County on March 11 with a game at Logan.