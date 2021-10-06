WELCH – A late second half surge pushed the Mount View High School football team to a 45-21 win over Class A No. 16-ranked Man on Tuesday night at Vic Nystrom Stadium in Welch.
Man dropped to 3-3 on the season with the loss and are on the playoff bubble with four games left to play.
It was the third attempt to play the Man/Mount View game which was originally slated to take place in Week 2 of the regular season.
Mount View improved to 4-1 with the win. The Golden Knights were tied for 10th in the state with the Van Bulldogs in this week's WVSSAC ratings.
Man led Mount View 14-12 at halftime but the Golden Knights dominated play in the second half, outscoring Man 14-0 in the third quarter to grab a 26-14 lead. Mount View then outscored the Hillbillies 19-7 in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Justin Grimmett led Man on the night with 100 yards rushing on nine carries and a TD. Jayden Brumfield had 17 carries for 97 yards.
Man quarterback Israel Canterbury completed 7 of 16 passes for 60 yards with a TD and was picked off twice. Jeremiah Harless was 1 of 5 passing for five yards.
Mount View went ahead for good at the 8:00 minute mark of third quarter as Ryan Long connected with Justin Haggerty on a 60-yard TD pass. Thomas Bell ran in the 2-point conversion as the Golden Knights led 20-14.
Moments later, Mount View was in the end zone again with 6:36 to go in the third as Long hooked up with Haggerty again – this time on a 26-yard touchdown strike. The 2-point conversion failed but Mount View led 26-14.
Early in the fourth quarter, Bell raced 90-yard for another Mount View touchdown, putting the Golden Knights ahead 32-14 with 11:46 left in the game. The 2-point conversion failed.
Man answered with 9:52 left as Grimmett scored on a 30-yard TD run. Jaxson Tipton booted the extra point kick as the Billies closed to within 32-21.
Mount View then put the game away with two late fourth quarter touchdowns in a span of only 13 seconds.
With 2:32 left, Tony Bailey scored on a 47-yard touchdown run. Johnathan Huff tacked on the PAT kick, putting Mount View ahead 39-21.
Then just 13 seconds later on the next play from scrimmage, Mount View scored on the defensive side of the ball as KaJal Brown scooped up a Man fumble and took it to the house for a 61-yard touchdown. The PAT failed, leaving the score at 45-21.
It would be the final points of the night.
Man had scored first at the 6:34 mark of the first quarter as Canterbury plunged in from 1 yard out. Tipton's extra point kick was good and the Hillbillies led 7-0.
Mount View cut it to 7-6 with 2:51 remaining in the opening quarter as Bailey ran in for a 3-yard TD. The 2-point conversion play was no good.
Canterbury then fired a 16-yard TD pass to Grimmett with 11:17 remaining until halftime. Tipton tacked on the PAT and Man led 14-6.
Long then tossed his first of third touchdowns on the night as he hit Haggerty on a 20-yard scoring pass on the last play of the first half.. The conversion failed but Mount View was within 14-12 at the break.
Mount View out-gained Man 471-363 in yards of total offense. Mount View averaged a whopping 12.1 yards per play as opposed to Man's 4.8.
The Golden Knights had the yardage edge in the air, 261-65.
Man out-rushed Mount View 288-220 on the ground. The Golden Knights had just 19 attempts for an average of 11.6 yards per carry. Man ran with the ball 52 times.
Harless added nine rushes for 48 yards. Jordan Adams had 12 rushes for 43 yards.
Grimmett reeled in four passes for 44 yards and a TD. Harless had three catches for 10 yards and Adams snared one pass for 11 yards.
Long was 14 of 20 passing for 261 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for Mount View.
Bell rushed just 11 times for 136 yards and a TD.
Bailey added three carries for 59 yards and two scores.
Grimmett also recorded 4 ½ tackles on defense and picked off a pass. Chris Isaacs also had 4 ½ tackles. Adams and Harless each had four stops.
Tipton was a perfect 3 of 3 in extra point kicks. He's 16 of 17 on the season and 0 for 1 in field goal attempts.
Man was playing its second game in four days. Just last Friday, Oct. 1, the Billies played Buffalo and beat the Bison, 20-6 in their annual homecoming game.
Man is off this Friday, Oct. 8 and play again on Oct. 15 at Independence. The Billies then hit the road at Point Pleasant on Oct. 22 before hosting Tug Valley on Oct. 29 and closing out the season on Nov. 5 at Chapmanville.
2021 Man High School Football Schedule (3-3):
Aug. 27: Logan, L 14-21
Sept. 10: at Westside, W 49-14
Sept. 17: Mingo Central, W 7-6
Sept. 24: at Wheeling Central, L 21-49
Oct. 1: Buffalo, W 20-6
Oct 5: at Mount View, L 21-45
Oct. 8: OPEN DATE
Oct. 15: at Independence, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 22: at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 5: at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.