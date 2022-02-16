MAN – The Man and Tug Valley high school boys' basketball teams haven't seen the last of each other.
If Tuesday night's game was any indication, it's going to be one heck of a sectional tournament championship game.
Homestanding and Class A No. 2-ranked Man outlasted No. 8 Tug Valley in a 46-40 thriller at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse, sweeping the season series with the Panthers. The Hillbillies had just beaten the Panthers in another close one, 64-59, on Jan. 31 at Naugatuck.
Both Man and Tug Valley are expected to meet in the upcoming Class A sectional championship game at Logan. Both are highly favored to meander through a five-team sectional, which also includes Tolsia, Sherman and Van.
If that comes into fruition, it would be Round 3 between the Panthers and Billies, and a rematch of last year's sectional final.
Tug Valley won last year's sectional title over Man on a last second shot, however, it was the Hillbillies which went all the way to claim the Class A state championship.
If both Man and Tug are able to win regional tourney games, both would again advance to Charleston, setting up the possibility of a fourth meeting.
While all of this is yet to play out, the two teams put on a show on Tuesday night at Man in a sectional tournament-like atmosphere.
Man (15-2) held off Tug Valley (10-9) late in the game.
The Panthers closed the gap to just 42-40 with 18 seconds left after an inside putback in the lane by Ethan Colegrove.
Tug Valley had some fouls to give in the final two and a half minutes and finally got to its seventh foul with 11.4 ticks to go, putting Jeremiah Harless at the charity stripe. Harless then sank both foul shots, putting Man up 44-40 and essentially icing the win.
Harless then stole away a Tug pass and was fouled with 0.2 ticks to go. He sank two more free throws, setting the final score.
Harless led the way with 18 points. Aden Martin also broke into double figures with 11 points. Trey Brown had seven and James Scites five. Top scorer Caleb Blevins, playing with a sore hand, was held to three points on a single 3-point shot. Jacob Walls chipped in with two points.
Joey Gollihue paced the Panthers with 12 points. Ashton Davis had 11, Colegrove nine and Kaden Hale six on a pair of 3s. Davis nailed a trio of treys on the night.
Man coach TJ Blevins said it was a tough game.
“I don't know if the atmosphere got to us because it's a rival game,” he said. “We've looked forward to this game since the last one. It's a typical tough game with Tug. I did not like our offensive output in the first half. We had 19 points and that's us. (Tug Valley coach) Garland (Thompson) came out with a good game plan and they executed a good defense.”
Coach Thompson said he was happy his team played hard to the end.
“It was tough,” he said. “Man is very good, especially on their home floor. I'm proud of our kids. I thought they played hard. We stayed right there with them and had a chance. We'll see them again. We still have two games left to play and we'll learn from this and get better. Maybe next time the outcome will be different.”
The Billies were not running on all cylinders with the injury to Caleb Blevins.
“A lot of people don't know this but Caleb has a very hurt hand,” Coach Blevins said. “He probably should not have played tonight. He had a freak accident at home with a dog. It was horseplay. I may sit him down next week. He broke a bone in his hand in the eighth grade. Him being hurt hurt us a lot because he only made one shot.”
Man jumped out to a 7-2 lead but only held a 7-4 advantage after one quarter.
The Billies expanded the lead to 19-6 – their largest of the night as Martin connected on a pair of free throws with 4:18 to go.
Tug Valley closed it to 19-14 at the half and briefly went on top, 22-19, after Hale's 3 at the 5:23 mark of the third.
Man then went on an 11-2 run to grab a 30-24 lead. Harless nailed a 3 and then netted two free throws to finish off the scoring spurt.
The Billies led 34-25 after three and still led 38-30 with 5:19 left after Martin's 15-foot jump shot.
The Panthers then rallied, cutting it to 38-35 with 3:40 remaining as Davis scored on a drive down the lane.
With 45 seconds left, Hale drilled another triple, inching the Panthers to within 40-38.
Man was then able to hold off the Panthers in the closing seconds.
With Man's two wins over Tug that should nail down the top seed for the upcoming sectionals, which will be held again at Logan's Willie Akers Arena. The tourney is set to begin on Feb. 26. If Man is the top seed, it would get the first-round bye.
“This should get us the top seed,” Blevins said. “If we can take care of business in this last week.”
Man has four games left on the regular season schedule. The Billies host Sherman on Feb. 17, host Van on Feb. 18, host Class AAA Hurricane on Feb. 22 and host Liberty-Raleigh on Feb. 23 in the finale.
Tug Valley is slated to host Van on Feb. 17 and travel to Greater Beckley on Feb. 22.