LOGAN – The Logan Wildcats have likened the 2021-22 basketball season as a quest.
The Logan High School boys' basketball team inched closer to the state tournament by knocking off Lincoln County, 77-43, in Monday night's Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 Tournament opener at Logan's Willie Akers Arena.
Logan, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AAA, improved to 21-2 on the season and advanced to Friday night's sectional finals, where the Wildcats are scheduled to host either Wayne (7-15) or No. 10 Scott (14-8). The Pioneers and Skyhawks are set to meet on Wednesday night at Scott in the other sectional semifinal.
Lincoln County, the No. 4 seed, saw its season come to a close at 6-17.
It was the second game between the two teams in just three days.
The Panthers had played Logan on Saturday in the regular season finale, falling 73-43 to the Wildcats at Hamlin.
Logan has been snake-bitten in post-season play in recent years and hope to avoid that this time around.
The Wildcats, absent from the state tournament for 10 years, was ousted in last year's regional co-finals in a home loss to Winfield.
Two years ago, the prep basketball season came to a close in the regional round due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In previous years, the Wildcats were also foiled in post-season play.
Logan, winners of seven state championships spanning 1964 to 2010 and often a staple in Charleston over the years in the state tourney under former coaches Willie Akers, Vic Herbert and Mark Hatcher, is hoping this is the year the drought comes to an end.
The Wildcats took care of business early in Monday's win over the Panthers, jumping out to a 15-0 lead in the first quarter and taking a 26-5 cushion after one.
The Panthers could not find the hole, missing their first 12 shots in the first period.
Logan led 40-14 at the half, 63-26 after three and led by as many as 43 points.
“I thought we came out of the gate and played well,” Logan coach Zach Green said. “We were able to play a lot of different guys. They threw a lot of different defenses at us and that was good to see before Friday. I thought we played well the whole game.”
Jackson Tackett led Logan with a double-double performance of 23 points and 11 rebounds.
Scotty Browning had 11 points and dished out five assists. Garrett Williamson pitched in 10 points, had six boards and also handed out five assists. Aiden Slack netted 10 points and pulled down nine rebounds.
Derrick Browning and Chance Maynard came off the bench to tally eight and seven points respectively for the Wildcats.
Jaxon Cogar added six points and seven boards. Julius Clansy chipped in with two points.
No Lincoln County player broke into double digits.
Cam Bevins led the way with nine points. Jackson Sanders had eight, Willis Graham five and Brady Slone four. Colin Miller and Dakota Wood had two each.
Logan swept the season series with the Panthers 3-0.
The Wildcats connected on 33 of 69 shots from the floor for 47.8%. Logan was 8 of 27 from 3-point land and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. The Panthers were just 17 of 51 shooting from the field for 33.3%, 4 of 15 from 3 and 4 of 5 from the foul line.
The ice cold shooting start doomed LCHS. Logan was able to get many of those rebounds and turn them into fast break buckets.
“We were ice cold in the first quarter and they had a lot of fast breaks off of those rebounds,” Lincoln County coach Rodney Plumley said. “You just can't miss that many shots. That can't happen. The two times we played them this year we got off to great starts. It was just the opposite tonight. We have nothing negative to say about this season. Coming into this year we had lost five two-year starters. We knew things could be a little rough but we have a locker room full of great kids and they are easy to coach. They gave me everything that they've got every night. We had fun and we made good memories.”
The Wildcats shift focus to Friday night's sectional finals where Logan could be facing No. 10 Scott. LHS beat the Skyhawks twice during the regular season.
“It's a plus that we get to play it here,” Green said. “We played Scott twice but I don't think they played their best against us. We're going to have to be prepared. They shoot it really well. If they are making shots they are really hard to beat. Hopefully we can get a win on Friday. It's been an unbelievable year. I've got a great group of guys that are really coachable. They play hard and they are highly competitive. They are really fun to coach.”
2021-22 Logan High School
Boys' Basketball Schedule (21-2, 10-1):
Dec. 14: *Scott, W 98-64
Dec. 17: North Marion (King Coal Classic), W 58-40
Dec. 18: Shady Spring (King Coal Classic), W 57-49
Dec. 31: Capital, W 72-64
Jan. 4: *Wayne, W 86-54
Jan. 8: at Beckley Woodrow Wilson, W 64-46
Jan. 11: *Winfield, W 62-58
Jan. 14: *at Scott, W 75-52
Jan. 22: *at Herbert Hoover, W 69-59
Jan. 25: *at Nitro, W 62-45
Jan. 28: South Charleston, W 67-62
Jan. 29: *Mingo Central, W 76-66
Feb. 4: *at Poca, L 44-66
Feb. 7: vs. Fairmont Senior (at WVSU), W 72-64
Feb. 9: *at Wayne, W 101-64
Feb. 11: *Chapmanville, W 56-48
Feb. 15: Lincoln County, W 83-43
Feb. 16: *at Chapmanville, W 59-56
Feb. 18: *Sissonville, W 81-47
Feb. 19: at Shady Spring, L 50-68
Feb. 21: *at Mingo Central, W 66-52
Feb. 26: at Lincoln County, W 73-43
Feb. 28: Lincoln County (Class AAA sectionals), W 77-43
March 4: Scott/Wayne (Class AAA sectional finals), 7 p.m.
* Cardinal Conference game