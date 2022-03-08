LOGAN – The basketball Gods must have been shining down on Logan on Tuesday night.
The Class AAA No. 2-ranked Logan Wildcats survived not one, but two, potential buzzer beating shots by underdog Nitro and escaped with a 58-56 double overtime win in the Class AAA Region 4 co-final at Logan's Willie Akers Arena.
With the victory, Logan (23-2) moves on to the state tournament for the first time in 10 years.
The Wildcats grabbed the No. 2 seed and are scheduled to play No. 7 seed and Cardinal Conference rival Scott (16-9) on Wednesday, March 16 at 1 pm at the Charleston Coliseum. It will be the fourth time this year, Logan has met the Skyhawks.
Logan, which has often been stymied over the last decade in post-season play, including last year when the Wildcats were upset by Winfield in the same regional co-final, was almost foiled again.
However, it was Scotty Browning who came up with the game winner and a buzzer beater of his own, as he sank a 15-foot fade-away jumper with no time left, breaking a 56-all tie.
Nitro, which closed out its season at 10-15, nearly made it to the state tournament with two last second shots.
Tied at 51 at the end of regulation, Nitro had a chance to win it and pull off the massive upset, however, a 22-foot 3-pointer by Bryce Myers clanged off the front iron, sending it to overtime.
Then in the extra period and the game tied at 53, Logan was trying to hold for a last shot but Charles Robbins stole the ball away and fed the ball to Myers, who looked to be dribbling in for a game-winning layup. Nitro, though, had called timeout, stopping play.
Out of the timeout with 2.8 ticks to go, Trey Hall had a chance to win it with a corner 3 at the buzzer, but his shot bounced off the rim, sending it to a second overtime.
Logan coach Zach Green said his team was fortunate to win the game. Nitro was also shorthanded, playing without starter Kolton Painter, who was not dressed for the game.
“I think we took a step off the gas pedal, when we found out that Painter was not playing,” Logan coach Zach Green said. “When we saw he was not playing we settled down a little bit and didn't come out of the gate the way we should have. Nitro had a great game plan. They have good guards and they were able to control the tempo. We were able to tough it out there at the end.”
For Browning, it was shades of last season when he won two games at the buzzer with clutch shots.
“That's not the first time that he's done that,” Green said. “We were trying to get him the ball at the end of both overtimes. I'm really proud of our guys the way they toughed it out in the situation that we were in.”
Browning, the younger brother to former Marshall and Logan standout Stevie Browning, said he wanted the ball.
“You can't hesitate,” he said. “When the ball is coming you have to go. It feels good to be back to the state tournament. It's the first time since my brother was in high school. This is something that we had to do.”
Green said it feels good to get over the hump.
After the game, he hugged former Logan coach Mark Hatcher, who led the Wildcats to state championships in 2005 and 2010. Hatcher led Logan to its last state tournament appearance in 2012. For the Logan basketball team and its demanding faithful, those 10 years since have seemed like an eternity.
“It's been a whole decade and six long years for me,” Green said. “I've got a great group of kids who work hard and I couldn't be any prouder of them.”
Jackson Tackett led Logan with 16 points. Aiden Slack and Browning also broke into double digits in scoring with 13 and 10 points respectively.
Myers paced Nitro with 18 points. Trevor Lowe had 12 and Hall 11.
“Everybody got their money's worth tonight,” Nitro coach Austin Lowe said. “Our kids played our tail ends off. I'm so proud of them. I hate for them to go out that way but they left no doubt tonight what kind of character and heart that they have. They played good enough to win and hard enough to win but Logan made a play at the end of the game.”
Nitro hung tough with Logan all night.
LHS led 13-9 after one quarter and just 23-18 at the half after taking an 11-point lead in the second quarter.
Nitro wen on a 9-0 run in third to take a 27-23 lead with 3:39 left in the third. Trevor Lowe finished off the drive with a 3.
Logan countered with an 8-3 run, capped off by Aiden Slack's 3, to go up 31-30 with 2:16 left.
LHS led 33-30 after three .
The game was tied at 41 and 43 late in the fourth before a 6-0 run by Nitro put the Wildcats on top 49-43 with 2:24 left in the game. Myers was able to close out the run with a bucket.
Browning then tied the game at 49 and 51 with late hoops at the end of regulation.
Jaxon Cogar added nine points for Logan. Julius Clansy had six and Garrett Williamson four.
Robbins added nine points for Nitro. Derick Woodman had four and Landon Poniatowski had two.
Logan was 22 of 44 shooting from the floor for 50%. LHS was 7 of 9 from the free throw line. Nitro was 22 of 35 shooting for a sizzling 62.8% and 9 of 14 from the foul line.
The Logan Wildcats are on a roll heading into the state tournament, having won 11 out of their last 12 games.