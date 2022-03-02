MAN — The Man High School boys’ basketball team is poised to make another run.
The Hillbillies, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class A and the defending state champs, brings a 19-2 record and 15-game winning streak into this week’s sectional tourney.
Man closed out the regular season with a 90-62 win at Class AA Liberty-Raleigh on Wednesday night.
Four Billies reached double figures in scoring, led by Aden Martin, who poured in 25 points, including six makes from beyond the 3-point arc.
Caleb Blevins also had a big game, netting 20 points and a trio of 3-pointers. Jeremiah Harless and Trey Brown each pitched in 17 points.
Jordan Adams chipped in with four points, while Andrew Cozart had three and Jacob Walls and Colton Miller had two each.
Adam Drennon led the Raiders with 25 points. Ethan Williams had 18 and Zach Bowman 11.
Man led just 13-12 after one quarter but then outscored Liberty-Raleigh 33-8 in the second to take a 46-20 cushion at halftime. The Billies led 67-38 after three.
The Billies have a first-round bye in the upcoming Class A Region 4 Section 1 Tournament, which is slated to be played at Logan High School’s Willie Akers Arena.
Man is slated to open sectional play on Thursday, March 3 at 8 pm against the winner of the play-in game pitting Van and Tolsia.
No. 5 seed Van is scheduled to play No. 4 Tolsia on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Also on Thursday, No. 2 seed Tug Valley is set to square off with No. 3 Sherman at 6 p.m.
Thursday’s two winners are set to play in the sectional championship game on Saturday, March 5 at 7 pm at Logan.
Man and Tug Valley are heavily favored to advance and meet each other in the finals.
The Billies have beaten the Panthers twice this season, taking a 64-59 win on Jan. 31 at Naugatuck and then downing TVHS 46-40 on Feb. 15 at Man.
Tug Valley toppled Man in last year’s sectional championship game, 53-50, on a last second 3-point shot, but then the Billies went on to win their regional game and then the state title.
Counting last year’s 16-2 state championship season, Man has a 35-4 record over the last two seasons.
Man’s last loss was way back on Dec. 30 in a 58-55 setback at Mingo Central. The only other loss this season by the Hillbillies was a 54-51 overtime loss to East Ridge, Ky., on Dec. 10 in Chapmanville’s Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament.
Ahead of Man in the last Coaches Poll is James Monroe. The Mavericks received 18 out of the 21 first-place votes.
Man was second with one vote.
Cameron is third, Tucker County fourth, Webster County fifth, Huntington St. Joe sixth, Greater Beckley seventh, Pendleton County eighth, Tug Valley ninth and Tyler Consolidated 10th.
MAN 78, HURRICANE 61: Class A No. 2-ranked Man rolled to a 78-61 win over 4A Hurricane on Tuesday, Feb. 22 in the home finale at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse.
Man (18-2) was led by Aden Martin who poured in 24 points, including two makes from beyond the 3-point arc.
Jeremiah Harless pitched in 18 points, while Trey Brown had 14 points and four 3s. Caleb Blevins also reached double figures in scoring with 12 points and a pair of 3-pointers.
Jacob Walls chipped in with six points. Jordan Adams and James Scites had two each.
Hurricane was led by Jackson Clark and Nasjaih Jones who netted 25 and 23 points respectively.
Man jumped out to a 32-11 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
The Hillbillies led 48-24 at the half and 57-40 after three.
The Redskins dropped to 4-16 on the season.