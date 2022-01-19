MAN — The Man Hillbillies hope to keep up the momentum.
Man, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class A, hasn’t played a game since Jan. 8 when the Billies won 101-42 at Parkersburg Catholic.
That came on the heels of a 106-48 win over Richwood in the Beckley tourney.
Man’s game last Thursday at home with Liberty-Raleigh, however, was canceled due to COVID issues within the Liberty program.
That left Man with no game this week.
The Billies were hoping to get back into action on Tuesday night at home against Sherman, however, that game was postponed due to the snowstorm over the weekend.
Man hopes to get back onto the hardwood this week after a long layoff.
Several big games are ahead.
Man is scheduled to host Class A sectional foe Van on Wednesday.
The Billies then are set to host Class AA Wyoming East on Friday, Jan. 21, then host Mercer Christian on Jan. 25 and host 2A Mingo Central on Jan. 27. Man then plays at Class A sectional rival Tug Valley on Jan. 29 before playing at Wyoming East on Feb. 8 in the rematch.
Man, the defending Class A state champions, currently stand at 7-2 on the season.
So far so good in Man’s quest to repeat as state champions.
“Everyone on the team gets along so well and everyone loves to play. We got back to the number one ranking and that’s really big,” Man coach TJ Blevins said.
Man garnered statewide headlines in the win over Parkersburg Catholic as Jeremiah Harless pulled down an amazing 45 rebounds, shattering the school record of 32 boards set last season by former Man player Jackson Tackett.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.
