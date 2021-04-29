CHARLESTON — No. 2 seed Wyoming East relied on pressure defense to jump out to an early lead against No. 7 seed Mingo Central and they never looked back as they cruised to a 60-32 win in the opening round of the girls Class AA State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum.
The Lady Warriors (9-2) advanced to the Class AA semifinals against No. 3 seed Petersburg (15-1) which is set to be played on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m.
In the win against Mingo Central, Wyoming East forced the Lady Miners into 28 turnovers, part in thanks to 10 steals from guard Skylar Davidson to go along with her game high 19 points.
The Lady Miners (9-5) took a 3-0 lead to start the game after a three from senior Scarlet Thomason on their first trip down the court and they tied the game up at five apiece after a layup by senior Jenna Wagoner with 5:41 left in the first quarter.
From there it was all East as they closed the quarter on a 17-3 run tp take a 22-8 lead into the second quarter of play. Wyoming East would push the lead to 36-14 at halftime thanks to 10 points off of turnovers in the second period.
Coach Kim Davis Smith's club battled in the third period and stayed even against the Lady Warriors as both teams scored ten each in the stanza and the score read 46-24 going into the final period but Wyoming East tightened up down the stretch and secured the 28-point win.
Daisha Summers joined Davidson in double-figures for Wyoming East with 12 points and nine rebounds while Abby Russel scored nine. Nine different players landed in the scoring column for Wyoming East.
For MCHS, sophomore center Madisyn Curry was the leading scorer as she finished with 13 points while also grabbing a game best 17 rebounds.
Thomason joined her in double-digits with 11 points and Jenna Wagoner added eight points but committed 14 turnovers.
Mingo Central's season came to a close with a 9-5 record and they lost the services of four seniors, Thomason, Wagoner, Hannah Smith, and Chelsee Mollett.