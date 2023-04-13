LOGAN - An enormous matchup on the baseball diamond at Roger E. Gertz Field in Logan Wednesday night between AA's top two teams in No. 1 Logan and No. 2 Chapmanville ended with the visiting Tigers coming in and dominating in a 9-3 victory over their county rivals.
CRHS scored a pair of runs in the top of the first inning after a run-scoring single by Talan Thompson and an RBI groundout by Trey Butcher.
An RBI double by Logan's Ryan Roberts put the Wildcats on the board at 2-1 in the home half of the second, but that momentum didn't last long.
In the top of the third frame, Butcher increased Chapmanville's advantage to 4-1 via a two-run double.
That was the score until the road half of the fifth, when the Tigers put up four runs and led 8-1 after a two-run double by Andrew Farley, an RBI double by Joey Canterbury, and an error from the Wildcats' Garrett Williamson allowing Canterbury to cross home plate.
Logan didn't make any kind of rally, and Chapmanville rolled to an easy 9-3 win.
Thompson (one RBI) and Brody Dalton both had three hits for the Tigers. Luke Knight was 2-5 at the plate. Butcher (three RBI, one double), Farley (two RBI, one double), and Canterbury (one RBI, one double) each had a base hit.
Jacob Topping took the mound for CRHS and got the win, tossing 5.2 innings with six punchouts and three walks. He gave up seven hits and two earned runs. Ian Plumley (1.1 innings, two walks) also pitched.
For the Wildcats, Ryan Roberts (one RBI, one double) and Ivan Miller (one double) had two hits each. Konner Lowe had a hit and an RBI while Williamson and Jake Ramey both hit safely once.
Dawson Maynard pitched for Logan and took the loss, going 5.1 innings and surrendering seven earned runs with 11 hits. He had eight Ks and just one walk. Lowe (1.1 innings, four Ks, one walk) pitched in relief of Maynard.
Going into Wednesday night, Chapmanville head coach Josh Rakes wanted his players to know how big this county rivalry game was.
"That was a big game," Rakes said. "We wanted to make sure that our guys understood it was a big game, but we didn't want to get too high or too low regardless of the outcome. They've had our number for a while. It's a really good team. They're still a really good team, but that was a good team victory for us."
The Tigers are now winners of six straight games and eight of their last nine.
To keep the momentum rolling, Rakes says his team can't get too high off this victory.
"It is a big one, but we have to get them again, and we've got some other games," Rakes said. "We're playing good baseball. We just want to keep it that way. Our pitching is doing well. Our offense came around, and we played really good defense. So, credit to the guys."
Afterward, Logan head coach Kevin Gertz said that his team isn't playing very good baseball.
He says he and his team have talked about the fact that other teams are gunning for them, and he doesn't think the Wildcats match intensity or focus.
"Right now, we're not a real good ball club," Gertz said. "We have the capability of being it, absolutely, we do. We've got a ton of arms, trying to get them healthy. Starting to get arms healthy. Got to put in the work, and we have to focus. Everybody wants to beat us because of what we've done the last two years. This is not the same team as the last two years. We've lost a lot of leadership. We're searching for it right now."
Gertz said his senior baseball players have never really had to go through adversity in their players careers.
He mentioned that they dominated in little league, middle school, and high school. Now, they are being faced with some adversity, and Gertz is eager to see how they will respond.
"Now, it's time to see what we're made of," Gertz said. "Are we going to tuck our heads between our legs and shut it down, or are we going to fight through it? I think these kids will fight through it. It's time to grow up and make things happen. Everything we want is still in front of us."
Chapmanville improved to 11-2 on the year with the win while Logan dropped to 8-7.
Score by innings:
CRHS: 2 0 2 0 4 1 0 - 9 12 2
LHS: 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 - 3 7 2
