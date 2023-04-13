Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN - An enormous matchup on the baseball diamond at Roger E. Gertz Field in Logan Wednesday night between AA's top two teams in No. 1 Logan and No. 2 Chapmanville ended with the visiting Tigers coming in and dominating in a 9-3 victory over their county rivals.

CRHS scored a pair of runs in the top of the first inning after a run-scoring single by Talan Thompson and an RBI groundout by Trey Butcher.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

