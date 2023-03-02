Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

NAUGATUCK - The top-seeded Tug Valley Panthers and fifth-seeded Man Hillbillies met in one of the semifinal games of the Class A Region IV Section 1 boys basketball tournament on Wednesday night in Naugatuck, and the Panthers won a lopsided 70-28 affair.

Man saw their season come to an end at 4-20 on Wednesday after winning a sectional quarterfinal game at fourth-seeded Van on Monday night.

