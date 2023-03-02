NAUGATUCK - The top-seeded Tug Valley Panthers and fifth-seeded Man Hillbillies met in one of the semifinal games of the Class A Region IV Section 1 boys basketball tournament on Wednesday night in Naugatuck, and the Panthers won a lopsided 70-28 affair.
Man saw their season come to an end at 4-20 on Wednesday after winning a sectional quarterfinal game at fourth-seeded Van on Monday night.
Meanwhile, Tug Valley, ranked second in Class A, will move on to host third-seeded Tolsia, who won 59-57 in two overtimes at second-seeded Sherman on Wednesday in another semifinal contest, for the sectional title on Friday night at 7 p.m.
The Panthers dominated early and often against the Hillbillies on Wednesday.
TVHS (20-3) got out to a 13-1 lead after a three from Joey Gollihue with 1:50 left in the opening quarter. They led 16-4 after one frame thanks to another Gollihue triple with 44 seconds on the clock.
Tug opened the second stanza on a 7-0 run and led comfortably at 23-4.
A jumper from Man's Trey Ward stopped the run and made it a 23-6 game with 4:23 left until halftime, but another 7-0 run by Tug ensued. They led 30-6 at the 2:41 mark of the period and 35-10 at the intermission.
The Panthers kept rolling in the third quarter as they went on a 14-2 advantage to open it and led 49-12 with 2:08 left in the third. The hosts took a 51-17 lead into the final period.
The fourth quarter was also uncompetitive, and Tug Valley breezed to an easy 70-28 victory.
Gollihue led the Panthers with 22 points on the night and made four of seven three-point attempts. He also had four rebounds and three steals. Ashton Davis had nine points with three boards and an assist. Braydun Ferris added eight points with five steals, four assists and two rebounds, and Parker Davis had six points with three assists, three rebounds and a steal.
Carson Newsome (one steal), Paul Preece (five rebounds, one steal, one assist), Bryson Elia (three rebounds, two assists) and Buddy Marcum (six rebounds, three blocks) each scored four points. Brady Brewer (two rebounds, one block) and Kaden Hale (two rebounds) each had three points. Aiden Armstrong scored two points with a rebound and an assist, and Johnathan Wagner had one point with five boards and three assists.
Ward led the Hillbillies with 11 points and three rebounds. Kaleb Mullins had seven tallies with a rebound. Devon Sanders (two boards) and Chris Issacs (five rebounds, one block) added three points each.
Landon Cantrell had two points with a rebound for Man, and Colton Miller (four rebounds, one steal) and Cameron Gerace (one rebound) had one point each. Caleb Vance grabbed an offensive rebound.
Afterward, Tug Valley head coach Garland "Rabbit" Thompson was happy with his team's defensive performance after holding the Hillbillies to just 28 points.
"The further you advance in the tournament, the better your defense has to be," Thompson said. "John Wagner come in there, played some very good defense when Buddy got in foul trouble. Joey is Joey. Parker didn't score a lot, but the things that he does helps us be a better basketball team."
Now that the Panthers are facing Tolsia for all the sectional marbles on Friday, Thompson knows his team can't take the Rebels for granted.
"We don't want to let this get away no matter who we play," Thompson said. "Don't want to go on the road, so we're going to put it all out on the line, hopefully. They just have to come in our house. We play like we did tonight, we should be okay, but you never know in the tournament."
After a home loss to Summers County on February 16, Man head coach T.J. Blevins said he hoped his team could win a regular season game to end an already rough season on a high note. He also held out hope that his team could notch a win in the sectional tournament.
The Hillbillies did both of those things, beating Van 57-48 in their regular season finale at home on February 24 before traveling to Van and topping the Bulldogs once again, 62-60 on Monday in the quarterfinals of the sectional tournament.
"Any time you can go on the road and win a section game, it doesn't matter if you're a four-seed, five-seed, two-seed, whatever, it's big for your program," Blevins said after the game Wednesday. "It's no secret we're definitely in rebuilding mode, and those kids were on cloud nine when we got that win over there. That's something to build off of."
Blevins is optimistic about the outlook for his team, but he says that work must be done this offseason.
"We just spoke on that, about how these kids need to get in the gym during the summer," Blevins said. "We have to get more physically and mentally tough. The talent is there. It's just getting in deep and getting it out of them. The offseason starts tomorrow. We have some guys that are going to step up over the summer and take these guys to camps and tournaments. That's something we haven't done in quite a while now. The future is bright. Just have to take it one day at a time."
Tipoff between the Rebels and Panthers is at 7 p.m. on Friday night from Naugatuck.