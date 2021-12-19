LOGAN – There was nothing shady about it.
Saturday night's marquee matchup between Class AAA No. 2-ranked Logan and No. 1-rated Shady Spring lived up to all the hype and more.
The Wildcats made their case for the top spot as Logan knocked off the defending state champions, 57-49, at Logan's Willie Akers Arena in the finale of the annual King Coal Classic.
Logan overcame a slow start and a nine-point deficit to Shady Spring to pick up one of its biggest wins in recent years.
The Wildcats, looking for their first state tournament bid since 2012, improved to 3-0 on the season. Shady, which saw its 11-game winning streak dating back to last season snapped, dropped to 3-1.
The Tigers, 15-2 last year and a 55-43 winner over Wheeling Central in the Class AAA state championship game, last loss a game on April 2 in a 77-47 defeat to Morgantown.
“It was a huge win for us,” Logan coach Zach Green said. “I think that both of these teams came into tonight thinking that we were both the best team in the state. They were undefeated and they hadn't lost since last April. So this was a big win for us tonight. We know that we have them again in late January and we have to go to their place. We know that we are in for another dog fight. I think you'll see the two best teams in the state in Triple-A right there.”
Shady had their way early against Logan, leading 15-10 after one quarter and appearing to be a step ahead of the Cats in all facets of the game.
The Wildcats, however, picked up their defensive intensity and started knocking down some shots.
It ended up being the difference in the game.
“It was a hard fought scrappy game for both teams. We are proud that we were able to get it done down the stretch,” Green said. “We settled in offensively and we picked up our pressure defensively. They were getting some stand still 3s. We were leaving them open and they just shoot the ball too well to let you stand and shoot the basketball. We started making them put it on the deck a little bit. We also rebounded at a high rate all night and we played really well.”
Just five Wildcats scored but three of those players reached double digits, led by Jackson Tackett's 18 points. He was also a perfect 6 of 6 from the free throw line.
Scotty Browning drilled a couple of 3s and had 16 points. Garrett Williamson pumped in 13.
Jaxon Cogar was held to eight points and Aiden Slack had two.
Logan's bench scored no points.
Brayden Chapman led Shady Spring with a 21-point effort. Jaedon Holstein also broke into double digits with 12 points.
Logan was 21 of 46 shooting for 45.6%. Shady Spring made 21 of 51 of its field goals for 41.1%.
The Wildcats made 12 of 20 foul shots. The Tigers were just 2 of 5 from the line.
Logan outrebounded Shady 27-26.
The game was tied at 29-all at halftime when Logan made its move.
Browning started it off right by canning a corner 3 to put the Cats on top 32-29.
It was Logan's first lead of the night and a lead it would not relinquish.
Slack then scored on a layup and Tackett later tallied a bucket inside the paint, giving Logan a 42-35 lead with 2:52 to go in the third.
Logan led 42-39 after three and held on.
Tackett's short baseline shot gave the Wildcats a 46-41 lead with 5:59 left in the game.
Chapman split from the free throw line with 4:48 left, inching Shady to within 46-42.
Then with 3:40 left, Holstein scored on a driving baseline shot off the window, pulling the Tigers closer at 48-46 with 3:40 remaining.
Four straight free throws – two each by Tackett and Cogar – gave Logan a 52-46 cushion with 2:22 left.
Shady then turned the ball over and two seconds later Williamson was fouled. He sank two more foul shots as Logan led 54-46 with 1:55 to go.
Williamson then split from the line, making it 55-46 with 1:11 showing on the clock.
Chapman sank a 3 with 34 ticks left, keeping Shady in it at 55-49.
That would be as close as the Tigers would get.
Browning later sealed the win with a layup with 20 seconds left.
Logan hopes to get the No. 1 spot in this week's Class AAA poll.
“Hopefully we'll be number one,” Green said. “That's the only place left that we have to go.”
Logan is scheduled to return to action on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, with an afternoon matinee against Class AAAA Capital. Tip is set for 1 p.m.
The Wildcats then host Wayne on Jan. 4.
LOGAN 58, NORTH MARION 40: Logan placed three players in double digits on Friday against North Marion and defeated the Huskies 58-40 in the King Coal Classic at Logan's Willie Akers Arena.
Garrett Williamson led Logan with 16 points and six assists.
Jackson Tackett tallied 15 points and Scott Browning finished with 12 points and six assists.
Jaxon Cogar contributed eight points, while Aiden Slack had five and Darius Hall had two.
Miller led North Marion with 14 points. Sickles and Williams each had 10 points for North Marion.
Logan trailed 12-7 after one quarter and 26-21 at the half.
Logan then outscored North Marion 23-4 in the third quarter to grab a 44-30 lead.
The Wildcats were 22 of 47 shooting from the floor for 46.8 percent. North Marion made just 13 of 48 shots for an ice cold 27 points.
Logan made 8 of 11 from the free throw line. The Huskies were 10 of 12.