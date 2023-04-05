CHAPMANVILLE - Make it three consecutive wins for head coach Josh Rakes' Chapmanville Tigers.
Just as they did in a 21-3 romp at Lincoln County in March 20's season opener, CRHS hosted the Panthers on Tuesday night at Ted Ellis Field in Chapmanville and demolished them once again, winning this time by a final score of 11-0.
Brody Dalton hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first to put the Tigers ahead 1-0, and then a balk by Lincoln County pitcher Brayden Starcher in the home half of the second inning allowed Joey Canterbury to score and increase the CRHS lead to 2-0.
The bottom of the third inning was when Chapmanville broke the game wide open. The homestanding Tigers put up a whopping nine runs in the frame.
An error by Lincoln's Grady Adkins, a run-scoring single by Eli Surgoine, a two-run double by Luke Knight, a base-knock by Talan Thompson which scored Surgoine and Knight, an RBI double from Dalton, an RBI single by Trey Butcher, and a run-plating double by Canterbury gave Chapmanville an 11-0 lead after just three innings.
Butcher hit safely in all three of his plate appearances for the Tigers with a double and an RBI. Thompson was 2-2 with two RBI and a triple. Knight (two RBI, one double), Dalton (two RBI, one double), Canterbury (one RBI, one double), Surgoine (one RBI), and Jacob Topping each had one hit. Braylon Moore didn't have a hit but picked up an RBI of his own.
A.J. Motto threw four innings on the hill for CRHS and got the win with three Ks and three walks. He gave up just two hits and didn't surrender an earned run. Canterbury pitched one frame and struck out three Panthers while walking one, and he gave up one hit without an earned run.
Lincoln County had just three hits as a team on the night. Those hits came courtesy of a double by Starcher and singles by Graysen Ellis and Isaac Byrd.
Starcher pitched 2.1 innings for the Panthers and took the loss. The Tigers got him for six earned runs and six hits, and he walked three Chapmanville batters while fanning just one.
Walker Kessel saw one frame on the mound for LCHS with one strikeout, and Bralin Peters threw two tenths of an inning with one K while surrendering three earned runs and four base hits.
The Tigers now sit at 8-2 on the 2023 season, and they are currently on a three-game winning streak. They came in at third in the Week 2 MetroNews Sports Class AA High School Baseball Power Rankings that were released on Monday.
"We're playing some good baseball," Rakes said after the game Tuesday. "We're doing some good things. We're trying to find some games, and we just want to play as much as we can. We went over to St. Albans this past weekend just because we had lost our Wooden Bat tournament, so we're winning some games. We're doing some good things. We've won a lot of close baseball games, which is good to see. We're finding ways to win as opposed to finding ways to lose."
Lincoln County fell to 0-11 with the loss.
Score by innings:
LCHS: 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 3 2
CRHS: 1 1 9 0 - 11 10 0
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.