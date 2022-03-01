LOGAN – Unfinished business?
Maybe.
The Logan High School girls basketball team punched its ticket to next week's state tournament in Charleston with Tuesday night's convincing 64-32 win over Ripley in the Class AAA Region 4 co-final at Logan's Willie Akers Arena.
With the victory, Class AAA No. 3-ranked Logan (22-2) reached the state tournament field for the second straight year – the first time that's happened in school history.
Logan received the No. 2 seed for the state tournament and is scheduled to meet No. 7 Philip Barbour next Wednesday, March 9 at 1 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum. Philip Barbour (14-8) upended Robert C. Byrd 52-49 in its regional co-final game.
Last year, the Lady Cats advanced all the way to the state semifinals but ended up bowing to 52-33 to Marley Washenitz and the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears.
State basketball championships have been the norm over the years at Logan on the boys side but it's something that has eluded the girls, which have never won a state title.
Logan's best finish was back in 2013 when a Cinderella Lady Cats' team led by Shayna Gore was ousted 58-34 by Parkersburg South in the Class AAA state championship game.
For Ripley, the No. 4-ranked Vikings saw their season come to a close at 18-7. Ripley lost for the third time this season to Logan, also falling 72-66 and 55-35.
Ripley took a 52-46 setback at Nitro on Feb. 25, forcing the Vikings to go on the road at Logan for the regionals.
Logan jumped out to a 22-6 lead after the first quarter and rolled the rest of the way.
The Lady Cats led 37-16 at the half, 54-22 after three and led by as much as 37 points.
There was no gray area in this one.
“It was domination from the start,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. “That team could win the state championship. I'm not saying that we are the favorites, but by God, we're playing about as good as we could possibly be playing right now. It is not one, not two and not five. I've got eight or nine girls that are playing unbelievable. It's whoever we put in.”
Peyton Ilderton led Logan with a game-high 19 points. Emma Elkins netted 10, Natalie Blankenship had nine and Abbie Myers and Halle Crouse each pitched in eight points.
“Our defense was great. Our ball movement was great,” Gertz said. “Where was this against Wayne (sectional title game) in the first three quarters? We attacked the basket and we just wore them down.”
Erin Ryan led Ripley with 10 points. She was the only Viking to reach double digits in scoring.
Ripley coach John Kennedy said his team was
“We knew that we had to try to stop their transition points against us early and we didn't,” Kennedy said. “They jumped out on top of us early in the first quarter and we had to try to play catch-up. We coughed up a couple of timeouts to try to calm the girls down. They (Logan) are ranked number three in the state for a reason but not making any excuses. They were better than us tonight. Not taking anything away from our girls. We won 18 games this year and that's the most in over 12 years. We had a great year.”
Logan jumped out to a 12-4 lead early as Blankenship drilled a 3-pointer.
Bam Mosby then had a put back and a followed that up with a steal and coast-to-coast layup, putting the Lady Cats ahead 20-6 with 25 ticks to go in the first.
Logan led by 16 after one. Ripley cut it to 22-12, but then the Lady Cats went on a 7-2 run, culminating on an Elkins 3 as the Lady Cats led 31-14 with 2:45 left in the second.
Myers scored on a bank shot and Ilderton scored off a Ripley turnover as Logan led 37-16 at the half.
LHS went on a 15-2 run to start the third quarter, blowing the game wide open. A 3 by Myers closed out the run as Logan led 52-18.
The lead was 54-22 after three and the Lady Cats coasted the rest of the way.
A Logan win over Philip Barbour would put the Lady Cats in the Friday, March 11 semifinals against either No. 3 North Marion or No. 6 Keyser. The Class AAA state championship game is set for Saturday, March 12 at 5:30 p.m.
“We have to win our next one,” Gertz said. “Every goal that we've set so far as a team we've met. Our first goal was the win a conference championship. That's something that our school has never done in girls' basketball. We tied and we were co-champions, so we accomplished that. Then the next goal was to win the section. It wasn't to get to a regional it was to win the section. We did that. The next goal was to win the regional and to get back and we've accomplished that. Our next goal is to win and get to the semifinals. It's not to win a title … yet.”