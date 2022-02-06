LOGAN – The Logan High School girls' basketball team continued its hot streak with Saturday afternoon's convincing 55-35 win over Ripley at Logan's Willie Akers Arena in a battle of Class AAA top 10 ranked teams.
Logan, ranked No. 3 in the state in Class AAA, won its eighth straight game and improved to 16-2 on the season.
No. 5 Ripley dropped to 11-4. All four of the Vikings' losses have been to ranked teams.
Peyton Ilderton led the way for the Lady Cats with 15 points. Abbie Myers had 14 and Halle Crouse 10.
Natalie Blankenship contributed six points, while Emma Elkins had five. Addy Amick and Bam Mosby tallied two apiece. Mika Dalton chipped in with one point.
Crouse nailed a pair of 3-pointers in the game. Ilderton and Elkins netted one trey each.
Sophie Nichols paced the Vikings with 18 points.
Logan led 21-11 after one quarter, 30-21 at the half and 40-27 after three.
The Lady Cats have three games left in the regular season before the start of post-season sectional play.
Logan is slated to play at Wayne on Feb. 8, host Westside on Feb. 10 and then host Lincoln County on Feb. 14 in the regular season finale.
LOGAN 72, CHAPMANVILLE 28: The rematch didn't live up to the original.
The Logan High School girls' basketball team rolled to a 72-28 win over county rival Chapmanville Regional on Wednesday at Logan's Willie Akers Arena.
Just last week, the Lady Cats had to rally back from a 12-point fourth quarter deficit to beat Chapmanville, 51-50, at CRHS.
The Class AAA No. 3-ranked Lady Cats, 15-2 overall and 8-1 in the Cardinal Conference, put the game away early.
Logan led 26-5 after one quarter and held a commanding 48-10 lead at the half. The Lad y Cats held CRHS to two points in the third quarter and led 63-12 after three.
Chapmanville dropped to 8-9, 2-6 with the loss.
Peyton Ilderton led Logan with a 19-point effort. Freshman Halle Crouse tallied 15 points and sank four 3-pointers. Abbie Myers also broke into double digits in scoring with 12 points.
Natalie Blankenship and Emma Elkins netted five points each. Bam Mosby had four and Autumn Adkins and Payton Butcher netted three each.
Allyson Meade and Addyson Amick had two apiece. Mika Dalton and Camryn Harvey had one point each.
Laken Parks led the Class AA No. 10-ranked Lady Tigers with seven points. Chloe Thompson had six, Haley Fleming four and Daizi Farley and Brooke Christian had three each.
Claire Dingess and Aayla Browning had two each. Makayla Parsons chipped in with one point.
LOGAN 68, SISSONVILLE 34: Logan doubled up on Sissonville on Tuesday, Feb. 1, scoring a 68-34 win over the Indians at Logan's Willie Akers Arena.
Halle Crouse led the Lady Cats with 12 points. Peyton Ilderton had 12 and Abbie Myers nine.