MAN – The Man High School boys' basketball team opened the regular season on a winning note by defeating the Buffalo Bison, 73-48, on Friday night at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse.
The Billies placed three players in double digit scoring, led by Austin Ball with 25 points, followed by Jackson Tackett with 19 and Caleb Blevins with 12, while Payton Adams just missed double figures with nine points.
Man, ranked fourth in the state in the Class A preseason poll, and coming off last year's 18-6 season, led the game from start to finish in the 25-point rout.
"They had a little jitters being opening night but we got a 25-point win,” Man coach T.J. Blevins said. “You can't say too much. We had three players in double figures and almost four. We only had seven turnovers, but we got to work on our defense, but any time you get a win on opening night we're going to take it.”
Man jumped out to an early 12-2 lead on baskets by Tackett, Cozart and Ball and a 3-pointer by Caleb Blevins.
Tackett added two free throws and Ball hit one of two at line at the 4:04 mark.
Noah Thompson hit a 3-ball for the Bison to make it 12-5 at the 3:10 mark of the opening quarter. Blevins scored on a fast break layup with 1:26 to go, pushing the Man lead to 18-8. Blevins then hit a behind-the-arc 3 at the buzzer, giving MHS a 23-12 margin after the first quarter of play.
Man went on an 8-2 run to open the second stanza on two baskets by Jeremiah Harless and one field goal each by Adams and Ball to give the Billies a commanding 31-14 lead.
Ball added two free throws and a short jumper in the paint to give Man a 20-point lead at 35-15 with 1:06 showing on the clock. Nick Roy hit the final shot of the half for the Bison to make the score 37-19 at the intermission.
Adams hit a 3-pointer at the mid way point of the third period to push the Hillbillies' lead to 47-23, forcing Buffalo into a time out at the 4:00 mark.
Tackett then hit a shot on the baseline to push the Man lead to 50-26 with 2:45 on the clock.
Harless added a fast break layup and Blevins scored on a runner in the lane to make it 54-32 after three quarters of play.
Tackett followed with a hoop and added a 3-pointer, pushing the Billies' lead to 61-40 at the 3:44 mark.
Ian Thompson and Jackson England hit baskets for the Bison to make it 66-44 at the three minute mark but it was too little too late as Man cruised to victory.
Buffalo was led in scoring by Noah Thompson, who had 14 points on the night. Ian Thompson added 13, Roy seven and David Whittington six. Alec Hanshaw tallied four points, while Jackson England and Seth Landers had two each.
The Bison were just 4 of 10 from the free throw line. Man made 11 of 16 of its free throws.
Harless added six points for Man and Cozard had two.
Man hit six 3-pointers on the night. Blevins and Ball connected on two each while Tackett and Adams had one apiece.
Man was scheduled to host Calhoun County on Saturday but that game was canceled. The Billies host new Class A sectional foe Tolsia on Tuesday night. Man then hosts Mingo Central on March 16 and Logan on March 19.