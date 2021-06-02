LOGAN – One down and two more to go.
That's the sentiment for the Class AA No. 4-ranked Logan High School baseball team, which blanked county rival Chapmanville, 4-0, on Tuesday night in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 Tournament at Logan's Roger E. Gertz Field.
The Wildcats improved to 19-5 on the season and are scheduled to move on to Friday's winner's bracket final, where Logan is set to host No. 3 Scott (11-8). The Skyhawks advanced by downing No. 2 Wayne, 4-3, on the road in Tuesday's other sectional game.
A win there and top seed Logan would advance to next Monday's sectional championship game.
Logan's trio of pitchers – Tyler Fenwick, Jarron Glick and Dawson Maynard – combined on a one-hit shutout. Fenwick, a lefty, started and went 5 2/3 innings, allowing no runs on one hit with 10 strikeouts, no walks and a hit batter.
Glick came on in relief in the sixth with a 3-2 count on Chapmanville's Will Kirkendoll, striking out the Tigers' second baseman. Maynard then struck out the side in the seventh to notch the save.
Jacob Topping, another southpaw, was the tough luck loser on the mound for the Tigers. He carried a one-hit shutout going into the bottom of the fourth inning before the Wildcats were able to scratch out a run as Aiden Slack walked, stole second and came home on Konner Lowe's infield, RBI single to make it 1-0.
Logan then chased Topping from the mound in the fifth, plating three runs.
The big blow was Maynard's two-run homer to left, giving Logan a 3-0 lead.
“He hit that one good,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said of Maynard's blast. “When he hits the ball hard on a line he can hit the ball as hard as any high school kid around. We've got a lot of kids that hit the ball hard.”
The Wildcats added an insurance run after the Maynard homer with Williamson's RBI single. That ended up chasing Topping from the mound in favor of Evan Plumley. Topping lasted 4 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on five hits with three strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman.
Gertz said he's happy to stay in the winner's bracket.
“That's what's most important. That saves arms,” Gertz said. “It was a heck of a game. Topping threw the ball great and kept us off balance all night. Evan Plumley then came in and threw the ball well. He threw the ball harder than I've seen him throw. Our pitching was spot on. We allowed two base runners the entire game, a first inning single and hit batter. We struck out 13 batters. But I'll take this win. They (Chapmanville) have been playing well. They didn't hit the ball well tonight but we pitched well as we have for most of the year.”
Chapmanville made a game of it, keeping the game scoreless after three and a half.
Kirkendoll had the Tigers' only hit, a one-out single in the first inning.
Logan's lone hit heading into the bottom of the fourth was a leadoff, infield single by Korbin Bostic.
“I was worried for a long time,” Gertz said. “We wanted to jump on top early but we didn't. The important thing is that we got the win.”
Carson Kirk added a single for Logan.
No. 4 seed Chapmanville, which beat Mingo Central, 11-1, in Monday's sectional tourney opener, fell into the loser's bracket of the double-elimination tournament and will square off with either Scott, Wayne or Mingo Central on Friday in an elimination game.
The youthful Tigers, struggling through their first losing season in many years, dropped to 10-19 with the loss. Chapmanville was beaten by Logan for the third time in 13 days, also falling 8-2 on May 20 on the road and 16-1 on May 24 at home.
“One hit is just not enough,” Chapmanville coach Josh Rakes said. “We played a pretty solid game all around and Topping pitched very well. We did enough to keep ourselves in the game but we didn't do enough to get some runs across the board. We got ourselves down into the loser's bracket so we'll have to fight our way out of it. We've continued to get better throughout the year and we are coming along. Logan's a good ball club. They area the number one seed for a reason. They did what they had to to win.”