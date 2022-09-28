MADISON — It was another night of success for the Scott Skyhawks (5-0) as they took care of Cardinal Conference foe Chapmanville (3-2) in the Battle of Corridor G by a score of 39-19 in West Madison.
The Tigers held steady in the early quarters, but could not contain the explosive offense of the Skyhawks in the second half.
Chapmanville received the ball to start the game and steadily drove down the field and chewed the clock with a solid run game strategy. The Tigers got deep into Scott territory and got into the end zone, but a penalty on the offense brought them back to around the 20-yard line and the very next play Scott’s linebacker Isaiah Brown intercepted a pass from Brody Dalton giving life to the Skyhawks late in the first quarter.
The Skyhawks quickly capitalized off the takeaway with Brown scampering off for a 70-plus yard touchdown to put Scott on the board.
The start of the second quarter saw both teams stall out on their drives, but it was Scott who found pay dirt yet again with Matt Frye heaving it to his receiver Isaiah Bush putting them up by two scores.
Chapmanville returned the kickoff to about midfield and had another good drive but battled penalties. Tigers running back Nicholas (Kohl) Farmer took control and eventually got them into striking distance, and quarterback Brody Dalton capped off the drive with a 1-yard QB sneak for the score to finally put the Tigers on the board late in the second quarter.
It did not faze the Skyhawks and with 1:01 left in the 2nd quarter Frye yet again threw a beautiful, placed ball to receiver Isaiah Bush, who took off for another touchdown to put the Skyhawks up 20-7 to end the first half.
With the start of the second half underway, Scott opened with their signature passing game, but eventually punted away to the Tigers.
Chapmanville’s run game yet again churned up field taking more time off the clock. What was a potential scoring drive was halted by a dropped pass that could have potentially put the Tigers into the end zone.
Last ditch efforts for the Tigers on fourth down did not prevail, and they ended up punting the ball away, but a few plays later and the Tigers intercepted Matt Fry and eventually set up a 15-yard touchdown run closing the deficit to 20-13, late in the third quarter.
Scott’s running back Preston Cooper began to take over and ran all over the Tigers defense to end the frame and eventually set up a 3-yard rushing touchdown for Carson Brinegar early in the fourth. A failed 2-point conversion later and Scott was up 26-13.
Chapmanville had another productive kickoff return setting them up with great field position.
A few successful runs later and Brody Dalton threw a 30-yard strike to his receiver Jacob Topping giving a resurgence back to the Tigers making it 26-19 with a little over nine minutes left in the fourth quarter.
For Scott’s next series it was their passing game once again showing its strength. Frye connected with Brayden Clark putting them in the red zone, and Cooper punched it in with seven minutes left making it 33-19.
Chapmanville stood tall and drove straight back down the field, only to come up short due to penalties from both teams dulling the entire drive and forcing a turnover on downs with 3:07 left to play.
What may have been a game-winning stop for Scott’s defense was quickly overshadowed by another deep ball connection between Frye and Carson Brinegar that gave a go ahead score from Cooper putting the nail in the coffin by way of a 39-19 score.
“We knew with Chapmanville coming in that they’re going to give us their best shot and at times they gave it to us. Happy we were able to pull away at the end,” said Scott’s head coach Jeremy Dolin. “We’ve got to stay level-headed.”
Chapmanville will head back home and host Herbert Hoover. Scott travels to Mingo Central for their next contest.