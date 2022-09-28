Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Chapmanville’s Brody Dalton (1) fights for extra yards in the red zone in Chapmanville’s 39-19 loss to Scott on Sept. 23.

 Matthew Britton | HD Media

MADISON — It was another night of success for the Scott Skyhawks (5-0) as they took care of Cardinal Conference foe Chapmanville (3-2) in the Battle of Corridor G by a score of 39-19 in West Madison.

The Tigers held steady in the early quarters, but could not contain the explosive offense of the Skyhawks in the second half.

