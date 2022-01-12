WAYNE — Wayne set the tone early.
The Lady Pioneers tightened up their defense, forced numerous Chapmanville turnovers and cashed those in with several buckets early and ended up rolling to a 69-33 win over the Lady Tigers on Saturday afternoon at the Wayne High School gym.
The Class AAA No. 5-ranked Lady Pioneers placed four players in double digits in scoring, drilled 10 team 3-pointers and improved to 6-2 on the season with the win.
The youthful Chapmanville girls fell to 3-5.
Jasmine Tabor led the way for Wayne with 16 points, sinking a trio of 3.
Laniegh Brookes tossed in 15 and nailed two treys, while Brooke Adkins added 12 and Mikayla Stacy pitched in 11 points, sinking three from 3-point land.
Wayne raced out to a 23-7 lead after one quarter and expanded that to a commanding 48-12 advantage at the half.
The Lady Pioneers led by as many as 41 points in the second half, holding a 59-20 edge after three and then coasted.
“When we do what we are supposed to we can get after it on defense,” Wayne coach Wade Williamson said. “I think we were able to dictate the tempo of the game early on. We also made a lot of 3s. Anytime you made 10 3s in a game you have a good opportunity to win. We shot the ball really well and we were limiting them to just one shot many times playing in our half court defense.”
Chapmanville coach Kristina Gore said Wayne’s pressure proved to be too much and that limited the Lady Tigers into getting into any kind of offensive rhythm.
“Our timing was definitely off on offense,” Gore said. “We didn’t get the ball into the high post-up. Their size and length really really bothered us. Our guards are small too. Wayne shot the lights out.
They made seven 3s in the first half and a lot of those shots were contested. We were just very stagnant on offense and we let their size intimidate us a little bit. I think our girls played hard but the execution just wasn’t there.”
Wayne swept the season series with Chapmanville, also taking a 50-24 decision back on Dec. 28 at CRHS.
Chapmanville was led by sophomore Jaiden Mahon’s nine points. Brooke Christian and Daizi Farley, both freshmen, tallied seven and six points respectively.
“The good thing is that Wayne is Triple-A and we won’t have to play them in the post-season,” Gore said. “They are a very very good team. We gave them a little better shot than when they were at our place but we just didn’t have an answer for the way they played today. We play in one of the toughest conferences in the state and we probably play one of the most difficult schedules in the state for a Double-A school. We have very few Double-A and Single-A teams on our schedule. We play a lot of Triple-A and even a Quad-A team. But this is by design. We want to play good competition to prepare us for the post-season.”
Wayne raced out to a 14-3 lead early after back-to-back 3s by Tabor and Stacy.
The Pioneers led 23-7 after one and continued to pour it on in the second quarter, going on an 11-0 run and capped off by a 3 by Brookes to make it 34-7 with 5:55 until halftime.
Brookes later drilled another 3-pointer, making it 42-11.
Up by 36 at the break Wayne then coasted to victory in the second half.
Wayne was scheduled to play at Winfield on Monday night then host Nitro on Jan. 14.
The Pioneers have a ways to go until the Class AAA sectionals, however, it could come down to a clash between Wayne and No. 3-ranked Logan (10-0) which is currently undefeated. Lincoln County and Scott round out the sectional field.
The Lady Pioneers play Logan twice this season — on Jan. 19 on the road and Feb. 8 at home.
“We’re still in our first third of the year so we’ve got a long way to go,” Williamson said. “We still have 14 regular season games to play. We still need to get better. Hopefully we can be more consistent in our shooting.”
Chapmanville was slated to host Nitro on Tuesday, then play at Scott on Jan. 13 before hosting Summers County on Jan. 15.
