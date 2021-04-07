LOGAN — The Class AAA No. 6-ranked Logan High School girls’ basketball team keeps rolling along.
The Lady Cats breezed past the Mingo Central Miners, 63-43 on Monday night at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena to improve to 8-2 on the season. With the loss, the Miners are also 8-2.
Peyton Ilderton led Logan with a 21-point effort. Abbie Myers netted 14, while Jill Tothe tossed in 11 points and canned a trio of 3-pointers. Natalie Blankenship and Raegan Quick tallied seven points each for the Lady Cats. Emma Elklins had two and Harlee Quick one.
Mingo Central’s Scarlett Thomason was held to just six points. Madisyn Curry led the way for Mingo Central with 18 points. Jenna Wagner had 12. Alyssa Davis chipped in with three and Chelsee Mollett two.
“We played very well,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. “We are finally back in shape from our quarantine. It was maybe our best defensive game of the year.”
Logan led 13-9 after one quarter, 26-18 at the intermission and 46-30 after three.
LHS is scheduled to close out the regular season on Wednesday at Lincoln County in a 7 p.m. start.
LOGAN 76, POCA 30: Logan bounced back from the loss to Sissonville with a convincing 76-30 win over Poca on Wednesday, March 31 at Logan High School’s Willie Akers Arena.
Four Lady Cats broke into double digits in scoring, led by Jill Tothe’s 18 points and 17 from Peyton Ilderton. Raegan Quick added 12 and Abbie Myers 10.
Natalie Blankenship netted nine points, while Harlee Quick had six and Emma Elkins four.
Logan (7-2) led 15-4 after one quarter and outscored the Dots 29-2 in the second to take a 44-6 lead at halftime. The Lady Cats led 60-14 after three. Both teams scored 16 points in the fourth quarter.