LOGAN — Steve Browning handed Zach Green another present on Monday night.
Only Green was not there to receive it.
The gift was a 68-63 win by the Logan High School boys’ basketball team over county rival Man as the Class AAA No. 6-ranked Wildcats rallied from 13 points down to defeat the Class A top-ranked Hillbillies before a good crowd at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
Green, Logan’s head coach, was still sitting out the tail end of his 10-day quarantine following contact tracing. Browning, Logan’s top assistant coach, had previously led the Wildcats to another signature win just four days prior in a 51-42 victory at home over Nitro.
Logan (7-3) also handed Man (5-1) its first loss of the season and upped its winning streak over Man to 23 games dating back to the 2002-03 season. Man’s last win over Logan was a 54-46 victory on Feb. 18, 2003 at LHS.
Jarron Glick led Logan’s balanced scoring attack with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Garrett Williamson tossed in 16 points, grabbed 10 boards and handed out five assists, while Aiden Slack added 15 points.
Austin Ball, Man’s 6-foot-7 junior center, paced the Hilllbillies with a 20-point effort. Jackson Tackett also broke into double digits with 12 points.
Coach Browning was happy to get the win.
“We stayed with it,” he said. “We were able to get the pace going in our favor and we turned it around. Our pressure started to wear some of our guards and that turned the momentum and the tide in our direction. If we were able to make some free throws it might not have been that hairy at the end. It was a great win and I’m happy to turn the keys back over the Zach tomorrow. It’s his car and he’s got it and I’ll be smiling all the way.”
Logan was just 16 of 29 from the free throw line for the game for 55.1%, while Man was only 15 of 25 for 60%. The Wildcats were 24 of 56 shooting from the floor for 42.8% The Billies made 22 of 50 of their shots for 44%.
Logan trailed Man 14-10 after one quarter and 30-23 at the half but outscored the Billies 45-33 in the second half as the Wildcats turned up the defensive intensity and attacked the basket with ferocious energy.
“I thought everyone stepped it up in the second half and I thought our kids played really hard,” Browning said. “We stuck with our game plan. Zach does a great job. He did all of the scouting and it was great to see it work out. We played with great intensity for the entire ballgame. Both teams did.”
Glick was key to Logan’s comeback.
“He’s really athletic and he’s able to get to where he wants to get to,” Browning said. “He’s a tough kid to guard in that six to eight foot area. He out-jumps everybody. If they put a big guy on him he just goes around him to the basket.”
Trailing 40-27 in the early moments of the third quarter, Logan made its move.
With an 18-3 run, the Wildcats took a 45-43 lead after three quarters.
Glick started out the run with a 3-pointer. He later canned a 15-footer, closing the gap to 41-34 with 3:21 left in the third.
Scotty Browning’s 3 from the corner cut it to 43-38 with 2:40 showing on the clock. Glick’s drive down the lane then trimmed it to 43-40 at the 2:18 mark.
A lay-in by Landon Adkins made it a 43-42 ballgame and Glick’s old-fashioned three-point play with 1:31 left put the Wildcats on top by two after three periods.
It proved to be the game-winner as Man never led or tied the rest of the way.
Browning’s steal and layup later made it 47-43 Logan with 7:25 left in the game.
Ball cut it to 52-49 with 5:04 left after sinking a pair of free throws, however, Logan pulled away.
Mitchell Hainer’s 15-foot baseline fade-away shot at the 3:56 mark made it 58-52. Glick’s bucket with 1:53 to go pushed the lead to 62-54.
Man hung around as Ball’s tap-in trimmed it to 62-58 with 1:28 left and a three-point play by Jeremiah Harless inched the Billies to within 66-63 with 21.2 ticks left.
Slack, however, put the win on ice after sinking a pair of foul shots with 7.4 seconds left as Logan led 68-63.
Man coach T.J. Blevins said it was a tough loss. His team really wanted to beat Logan and end the skid.
“(Assistant) Coach (Bill) Lusk said that they (Logan) would make one more good run,” Blevins said. “My bigs got into foul trouble and had to pull them both early. I think that was the difference in the game. We never regrouped after that. They went on that run and pressured the ball which we knew was coming. I thought that we did a really good job at breaking the press. They got after it a little bit harder than us. I don’t think the best team won tonight. It’s tough to blow a lead like that.”
Hainer added seven points for Logan. Scotty Browning had five and Adkins and Aiden Martin netted two apiece off the bench.
Ryan Cozart and Caleb Blevins contributed nine points each for Man. Harless tossed in seven, Peyton Adams five and Christian Toler two.
The loss ended Man’s four-game winning streak. Two of those wins were against top-10 ranked teams, including then No. 1-ranked and sectional rival Tug Valley (85-56). Man has a rematch at Tug, now ranked No. 2, on April 12 at Naugatuck.
Man is slated to play at Mingo Central on Friday, April 2, then hosts Independence on April 3 before heading to Calhoun County on April 5.
The Billies are expected to contend for the Class A state title.
“I told the team to keep their heads up. We’ve got more goals ahead of us,” Blevins said. “This is just a big county game for us.”
Logan, now on a five-game winning streak, is set to play at Lincoln County on Wednesday. LHS then plays at Winfield on April 2 and at Mingo Central on April 3.
Coach Browning said he was happy to see a good crowd.
“It was a great atmosphere,” he said. “Both teams had good crowds there cheering for their teams. This kind of atmosphere is what I grew up with, Logan High School basketball with a packed gymnasium.”
Blevins said the atmosphere reminded him some of the old days.
“They got a good taste of a Logan/Man game right there,” Coach Blevins said. “But they don’t know the old rivalry like it used it be. It was a good crowd and a good atmosphere. It was electric. I loved seeing all the kids and everybody get into it, Man on one side and Logan on the other. It brought me back to the old days when we played.”