The 7 on 7 football scrimmages and tournaments have become a staple of summer practices for high school teams the last several years.
It allows quarterbacks and receivers to work on timing and routes in semi-gamelike situations.
On the defensive side of the ball, linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties can work on coverage schemes.
With no tackling or pads allowed, 7 on 7s resemble the backyard, two-hand touch kind of football you used to play as a kid.
There will not be any 7 on 7s allowed this summer, however, during the three-week period from July 6-25 due to the new WVSSAC guidelines.
Chapmanville Regional High School has taken part in many 7 on 7s over the last several years, usually hosting its own 7 on 7 at Tiger Stadium.
The yearly event usually brings in county rivals Man and Logan as well as other Cardinal Conference teams such as Poca, Nitro, Sissonville, Wayne, Scott and Herbert Hoover. Last year’s event also attracted Wyoming East.
“What the WVSSAC recommended is that you cannot travel to other schools and you cannot compete against other schools in 7 on 7s,” Chapmanville coach James Barker said. “You will be only allowed to practice with your team through that three week practice period. That’s fine because we had planned on doing that anyway. I had talked with Jimmy Adkins, the new Wyoming East head coach and getting together but I told him that I can’t finalize the calendar because I just thought that we would not be allowed to do any traveling. I saw that coming.”
In years past, the Tigers have also traveled to 7 on 7s at Marshall University, WVU, West Virginia State and other places in recent years.
The Tigers enjoyed going to the Marshall event the last few summers.
Last year, Chapmanville took part in Marshall’s 7 on 7, which held scrimmages indoors at the Chris Cline Indoor Complex as well as outdoors at the Herd’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
WVU’s 7 on 7 was at Milan-Puskar Stadium, the home of the Mountaineers.
“This is tough on our seniors,” Barker said. “They have seen us go to WVU and to Marshall and WV State for camps and seen us do some cool things for years. They will be missing out on it in their senior year. I hope that they take that as an opportunity to work on us and for us to get better as a team. There are pros and cons about those 7 on 7s. The year that we did not do a lot of 7 on 7s ironically was our 2015 season when we hosted the Class AA playoff game in Chapmanville, so I don’t know if that’s a good omen or a bad omen. But we’ll take what we get. We’re just excited to be able to see our kids and get some kind of work in.”
Phase 4 would then be regular football practices which would start in early August.
“Correct,” Barker said. “Phase 3 is very close to that. Phase 4 would be everything is open door and we are ready to go.”
Barker said he and his staff will be taking every precaution imaginable to ensure the health of the athletes.
“We are still going to take precaution. Even when we get to Phase 3 we are going to do temperature checks and symptom checks and make sure that our players are staying healthy,” he said. “I think that it would be important for coaches from around the state to keep doing that going into Phase 4. All it would take would be one outbreak in one team and that would shut everything down. The important thing for us is to be vigilant. If we aren’t doing the right thing that could shut it down for everyone. It’s a responsibility for us to do the right thing. Not just for our team but for every team from across the state.”
With all this conditioning, the Tigers, and other area teams, should be in tip-top shape once August rolls around for the start of the 2020 seasons.
“If any of our players are out of shape it’s probably going to be on them with the kind of schedule that we are going to have,” Barker said. “It’s about this time that most teams usually start to ramp up their speed and agility. You want to be in pretty good shape by the time you get to June. Normally at this time, you are going to be doing a lot of 7 on 7s. You are hoping now, especially with our skilled position players, that they are getting in shape at this time of the year. This is about the time when you normally see speed and agility work and conditioning work anyway. I know that our kids have been working out and conditioning and doing the right things at home.”
The Chapmanville football team is coming off last year’s 5-5 campaign under former coach Rob Dial.
Barker was the Tigers’ Defensive Coordinator last season. He switched roles with longtime Chapmanville DC Bo Berry. Barker had been Chapmanville’s Offensive Coordinator for many years prior to 2019.
The Tigers are set to open the regular season on Aug. 28 at home against the Sissonville Indians in a Cardinal Conference matchup.
C’VILLE’S PRESEASON: Chapmanville has two preseason scrimmages set and both are scheduled to be played at home at Tiger Stadium.
Chapmanville is scheduled to host Paintsville, Kentucky and Scott on August 14 in a triangular scrimmage, then host Wyoming East on August 21.
Paintsville, a Class A powerhouse in the Bluegrass State, is coached by Logan High School graduate Joe Chrico.
Paintsville, also nicknamed the Tigers, went 11-4 last season, advancing all the way to the Class A state championship game before losing 43-0 to rival Pikeville. Paintsville beat Ashland-Fairview (67-0), Raceland (32-18), Williamsburg (36-34) and Kentucky Country Day (44-20) in the Kentucky playoffs.
The Tigers have been outstanding in recent years under Chirico, going 11-3 in 2018, 11-2 in 2017, 13-1 in 2016, 13-1 in 2015, 11-3 in 2014 and 8-4 in 2013.
Paintsville’s last losing season was a 2-9 mark in 2012 under former head coach Jason Kinner.
There will be no Cardinal Conference Gridorama this year. Scott High School had been the host of the gridorama the last several years.
HOME SWEET HOME: Man, 8-3 last season and a Class AA playoff team, heads back to Single-A ball this season and opens the season on Thursday, August 27 at county rival Logan.
The road game at Logan is just one of four for Man during the 2020 season as the Hillbillies get six home games at the friendly confines of George A. Queen Memorial Field.
“Having six home games will be good for us this year but next year in 2021 it will flip and we’ll only have four,” Man coach Harvey Arms said. “We’re excited to get ready to play this schedule. We think that it will be a good experience for our kids.”
Man is scheduled to play four out of its first six games away from home. The home opener is Week 2 against Mount View on Sept. 4.
Later after a Oct. 9 open date, Man is slated to close out the grid campaign with four straight home games as Independence, Point Pleasant, Tug Valley and Chapmanville come to town.
Class AA teams Mingo Central and Independence are being added to the schedule as well as Class A Buffalo and three-time reigning Class A champion Wheeling Central.
The game against the Maroon Knights at Wheeling Island Stadium is one of Man’s four away games. The last time Man play on the island was in the 2009 Class A state championship game as part of the Wheeling Super Six as the Billies lost 27-7 to Weirton Madonna in the finals. It was the fourth time in school history the Billies had been state runner-ups, with the last three under Tootie Carter in 1977, 1980 and 1984.
Many of Man’s top players will be back this fall, including dynamic sophomore running back Josh Moody.
LOGAN’S PRESEASON: Logan, 1-9 last year under second-year coach Jimmy Sheppard, have to two preseason scrimmages set.
The first one is Friday, August 14 at home against Lincoln County. The second and final one is slated for August 21 at Buffalo.
For the first time in several years there will be no Cardinal Conference Gridorama this season. Scott High School had been the gridorama host since the inception.
Logan will also have a new football grandstand and press box this year.
The old bleachers and press box at Willis-Nisbet Stadium were deemed structurally unsafe last season and only the bottom half of the seats were used.