LOGAN — Once again, the Wildcats are in the win column for the fourth week in a row.
The night may have gotten off to a slow start for Class AA No. 8-ranked Logan High, but that did not deter Jaxon Cogar and his offense as they carved up the Dot’s defense.
Cogar yet again threw for another four touchdowns against Poca, defeating them 49-20 at Willis Nesbit Stadium.
“Cogar is just really starting to understand the system,” said Wildcats head coach Gary Mullins, but he also made sure to give praise to his offensive line. “They’re (O-line) blocking much better, really taking it to the whistle and allowing us to run the ball, too.”
Poca (0-4) was the one who started off with the hot hand. The Dots elected to kick off at the start and quickly forced the Wildcats into a fourth down situation — stopping them and giving Poca the ball right at midfield. The very first play for the Dots’ offense was a bomb from Jordan Wolfe to his tight end Hunter Tusing, who broke away and scampered all the way to the 1 yard line before being tripped up. Wolfe capped off the drive with a 1-yard plunge into the end zone making it 7-0.
That only woke the Wildcats up.
With Logan (4-0) now on offense, the Dots’ defense held up but could not match the Cogar and Aiden Slack connection.
They marched down the field with the help of a heave from Cogar to Slack to set them up in the red zone, and Slack finished the job by punching it in from 1 yard out and tying the score.
The Wildcats defense, now aware that the Dots can move the ball, had to perk up some. The Dots consistently failed to move the ball much after their first drive. Logan forced a fumble, and then defensive back Malik Gardner had a spectacular interception to rally the defense. With the help of receivers Drew Berry and Garrett Williamson, the score was 36-7 late in the second quarter. Berry and Williamson both caught passes from Cogar inside the red zone, and Slack had another 1-yard rushing touchdown.
With five minutes left until halftime, Poca churned up field and finally hit another strike to even the odds. Quarterback Jacob Wolfe threw a 25-yard strike to receiver Jackson McClanahan, but with less than 3 minutes left, the Wildcats next series was a breeze, and Connor Mullins sent them to halftime after a 3-yard score making it 43-13.
The second half was a complete opposite of the first. Both teams struggled to get their offenses up and running. Penalties also were much more prevalent in the second half for each side, and emotions were running high.
The Wildcats and Dots only found the end zone one time each for the rest of the game. Poca sprung to life late in the third quarter with a 56-yard pass from Wolfe to McClanahan, and then the very next series Cogar connected with Julius Clancy on a 27-yard jump ball into the end zone. Neither squad would amount to any hopeful offensive drives in the fourth quarter.
Aiden Slack finished the day with two rushing touchdowns, a handful of grabs from Cogar, went 5-for-5 on kicking extra points and even had a toss to Cogar for a 2-point conversion late in the second quarter.
“We get to play in the biggest game in double A next week, we’ve worked hard to get to this point, and we’re ready for the opportunity,” Mullins said when asked about his outlook for next week. “Winfield is a talented team, but to be considered great, you must beat a team like that. We are getting better every week, and it shows. Hopefully, that continues next Friday night.”
The Logan Wildcats look to keep their unbeaten streak alive at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, against the Winfield Generals (3-1) in Winfield.