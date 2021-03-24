WAYNE — The Logan High School boys’ basketball team made easy work of Wayne on Thursday night, cruising to a 76-48 victory over the Class AAA sectional rival Pioneers in a Cardinal Conference game at Wayne High School.
Logan, ranked No. 8 in the state in Class AAA, improved to 4-3 overall and 4-1 in the conference with the win.
The Wildcats placed four players in double digits in scoring, led by Jarron Glick’s 19 points. Scotty Browning, Aiden Slack and Trey Brown all tossed in 11 points each. Brown also hit on three shots from 3-point territory.
Cole Blankenship finished with five points, while Garrett Williamson had four and Mitchell Hainer, Corey Townsend, Derrick Browning and Landon Adkins all tallied three points each. Chase Maynard chipped in with two points and Chance Maynard had one point.
Adkins added eight rebounds and Slack had seven. Browning and Glick pulled down five each.
Bryan Sansom netted 24 points to lead Wayne (0-6, 0-3).
Logan led 26-9 after the first quarter and never looked back. The Wildcats held a 43-17 lead at the half and led 59-28 after three.
Logan is scheduled to return to action on Tuesday, March 23 by hosting Lincoln County. Logan then plays host to Nitro on Thursday, March 25. The Cats host Class A No. 1 and county rival Man on March 31.