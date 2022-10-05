LOGAN — The Logan Wildcats got back into the win column by defeating Nitro in Willis Nesbit Stadium by a score of 17-6.
Both Wildcat teams had trouble getting their offenses on the right path, but it was Logan who got the job done.
To start things off, Logan (5-1) received the ball and promptly got to work. The Wildcats churned up field and Cogar was hitting multiple receivers through the air to eventually put them into the red zone.
After almost stalling out inside the five-yard line, Cogar finally connected to Aiden Slack on a slant route for the 2-yard score. Nitro’s first series resulted in a punt and Logan was back in the driver seat. Cogar was yet again spreading to the ball out to his receivers to move back down the field and set up an 18-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Williamson late in the first putting the wildcats up 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Once the second quarter was underway, Nitro had a spark on offense and was putting together a nice drive until Conner Mullins of the Wildcat defenses forced a fumble and gave Logan their first take away of the game. In turn Logan had great field position but ended up settling for an Aiden Slack field goal to extend their lead to 17-0.
Nitro’s quarterback Landon Poniatowski and receiver took matters into their own hands and effortlessly connected on multiple passes putting them in the red zone late in the second frame. This was yet again ruined by a triumphant goal line stand from the Wildcats defense forcing a turnover to end the first half.
The second half started off with a bang from Nitro’s offense and with the help of running back Mikey Toscano, they marched all the way down what looked to be a scoring drive was yet again halted by not being able to convert any successful plays in the red zone.
This led to both offensive tries by both sides, but ultimately neither team found the end zone for the entire third quarter.
Cogar did not take snaps for Logan the second half. Quarterback duties were extended to Drew Berry.
Nitro (2-4) eventually found pay dirt late in the fourth quarter with a spontaneous passing game and it was running back Mikey Toscano who eventually punched it in saving them from being shutout. Nitro then tried for an onside kick but was unsuccessful and Logan bled the clock to make it 17-6 for the final score.
On Oct. 7, the Wildcats look to face off against the No. 2 Scott Skyhawks on the road while Nitro returns home for a contest against Clay County.
You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.
