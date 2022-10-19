GLEN DANIEL — No. 9 Logan rallied around quarterback Drew Berry and notched a road win over Liberty (Raleigh) on Oct. 14, 36-14.
Logan (6-2) played without regular signal caller who is out for the rest of the season. Berry the reins and went 12-of -18 through the air for 206 yards and four touchdowns.
Logan was coming off a road loss to Scott in West Madison and looked to get back to their winning ways.
Both Aiden Slack and Julius Clancy were the recipients of Berry’s passing game, accounting for two touchdown catches between them. Cameron Allred, a lineman for the Wildcats even got into the running mix. He scored a rushing touchdown late in the thirs quarter for Logan.
“Our team has great leadership, and we seriously lean on them to get us through the tough times,” said head coach Gary Mullins.
Logan’s defense had an impeccable game once again against the Raiders. The Wildcats refused to allow Liberty to score at all in the first half and only allowed one touchdown per quarter in the second half.
The defensive front for Logan held their ground with the likes of Bryce Davis and Connor Mullins controlling the line of scrimmage.
The Wildcats also had their fair share of takeaways being an interception from Braxton Wolford, a forced fumble recovered by the Wildcats from Shelton Stone, and Ryan Roberts had a blocked punt to further improve Logan’s defensive stature.
The next test for the Wildcats is a serious cross-county rivalry with the Chapmanville Tigers, who just came off a close victory against the Wayne Pioneers. Head coach Mullins knows what is at stake next week and plans to use this victory to help them against the Tigers.
“We will have to play with great intensity to secure a win next Friday,” said Mullins.