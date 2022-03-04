LOGAN – Survive and advance.
That quote is first and most applied to the late great Jim Volvano and his improbable run to the 1983 NCAA Championship with the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
That's exactly what the Tug Valley High School boys basketball team did on Thursday night.
The Class A No. 9-ranked Panthers survived a sectional tourney scare from Sherman, rallied from an eight-point first half deficit and ended up escaping the Tide in a 45-31 win at Logan's Willie Akers Arena in the Class A Region 4 Section 1 Tournament.
The Panthers improved to 12-10 on the season and have a rematch with No. 2-ranked and defending Class A state champion Man (20-2) in Saturday night's sectional championship game, also at Logan. The Hillbillies defeated the Van Bulldogs, 85-28, in Thursday's other sectional semifinal on the Logan floor.
Tug Valley, the defending sectional champs, downed Man in a 53-50 thriller in last year's finals.
Sherman saw its season come to a close at 14-9. The Tide lost for the third time this season to the Panthers, also falling 75-62 and 67-42.
It was a struggle for Tug Valley.
Really the whole game.
It seemed like there was a lid on the bucket in the first half as the Panthers limped into the locker room trailing the Tide 20-19. Tug Valley then outscored Sherman 11-7 in the third to take a 30-27 lead. The Panthers then pulled away in the fourth quarter, leading by as many as 16 points.
Sherman ended up having its own issues as the Tide endured an 11-minute scoring drought late in the second and into the third.
“Survive and advance,” Tug Valley coach Garland Thompson said. “That's what Jim Volvano once said. That's what we did tonight. We get to come back on Saturday.”
Joey Gollihue led the Panthers with 15 points. Ethan Colegrove tossed in 12, Ashton Davis nine and Brady Brewer seven.
AJ Skeens led the Tide with a 13-point effort. Dalton Rollo netted seven, Logan Green six, Cameron Caldwell three and Jacob Welch two.
Sherman had the fire early and was emotionally charged, turning a 5-2 deficit into a 9-5 lead as Skeens hit a big 3, forcing TV to call timeout.
It was later 13-7 Tide with 2:59 to go in the first quarter after a Skeens layup.
The Sherman lead swelled to 18-10 in the first before back-to-back 3s by Davis cut it to 18-16 after one period of play.
Neither team could find the mark in the second. TVHS ended up outscoring the Tide 3-2 in the period and trailed 20-19 at the intermission.
“Sherman was very patient,” Thompson said. “Give them credit. They shot lights out in the first quarter. We didn't shoot very good. Joey was in foul trouble and we took him out just to be safe. Luckily we were only down by one point at halftime. We also had 12 turnovers there in the first half and that hurt us. I thought Ethan played well around the basket and he was able to keep us in it in the first half. Gollihue also played well for us in the second half.”
Sherman coach Aaron Pauley said it was a tough game for both teams. The Tide were deliberate, often running the weave at the top of the key and hoping to hit the open man.
“It was really a struggle,” Pauley said. “We were trying to run some clock and wait for a good shot but we had a couple of unforced turnovers down the stretch there and we couldn't make a basket. It's tough playing a team like that. We wanted to pressure them some but they really did a good job in there half court defense. We just couldn't get a lot of good looks in our sets.”
The Panthers played better in the third quarter, going on a 7-0 run to begin the period. Colegrove finished off the run with a putback, putting TV on top 26-20 with 4:20 left in the stanza.
Rollo followed with an inside bucket, cutting it to 26-22 and breaking the Tide's 11-minute scoring drought dating back to the second quarter.
The Tide briefly regained the lead at 27-26 on a lay-in by Skeens with 51 ticks to go.
Tug Valley led by three after three and pulled away in the fourth.
Gollihue nailed a 15-footer and followed by a lay-in as the Panthers led 35-27 with 4:49 left.
Buckets by Colegrove, Gollihue and Brewer made it a 41-27 ballgame with 2:29 left.
Those ended up being the cappers.
The Panthers were 7 of 11 from the free throw line. The Tide were just 1 of 5.
Sherman was able to enjoy a winning season this year, but lose eight senior players due to graduation including Green and Caldwell, both starters, and also Isaac Johnson, Zach Carter, Jacob Welch, Seth Ward, Christopher Winnell and Alex Selbe.
“We're moving in the right direction,:” Pauley said. “We're getting closer and closer but we're losing a lot of seniors. It might take some time but I think that we'll be able to get back.”