LOGAN – Many had thought Tuesday's sectional clash between county rivals and ranked teams Chapmanville and Man could be a close ballgame.
Except for an early lead by the Hillbillies it never materialized as Class AA No. 1-ranked and two-time defending state champion Chapmanville ran away with a 69-42 win at Logan's Willie Akers Arena in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 semifinals.
Chapmanville, winners of 12 straight games, improved to 21-2 on the season and advanced to Friday night's sectional final against either Logan or Scott.
Man saw its season come to a close at 18-6.
It marked the last game for Man as a Double-A school.
The Billies, with no seniors on their team, look to have a bright future next season as Man head into a new Class A sectional with Tug Valley, Tolsia, Sherman and Van. The 18 wins was the most ever in a season by a Man team.
Chapmanville won its 17th straight game over Man although the two teams hadn't played each other in three years.
Andrew Shull had a monster night for Chapmanvillle as he poured in a game-high 30 points. He sank four 3-pointers and was a perfect 6 of 6 from the free throw line.
Philip Mullins and Obinna Killen, the other legs of Chapmanville's “Big Three,” pumped in 17 and 11 points respectively. Mullins also hit a trio of treys. Killen made one from beyond the 3-point arc.
Isaiah Smith chipped in with four points, while Brody Dalton had three and Hunter Jeffrey and Trey Butcher had two each.
Caleb Blevins and Austin Ball paced Man with 12 points each. Christian Toler had seven, Ryan Cozart and Jeremiah Harless had four each and Hunter Anderson had three.
Blevins made two 3s, while Toler and Anderson had one each.
Chapmanville led just 11-6 after the first quarter after falling behind 4-0.
The Tigers then outscored Man 25-10 in the second to grab a commanding 36-16 halftime lead. Chapmanville's 17-8 edge in the third put CRHS on top 53-24.
Chapmanville led by as many as 33 points in the fourth quarter as both teams emptied their benches.
It was Killen's slam dunk which tied the game 4-4 in the first quarter. He then drove down the lane for a shot and was fouled, putting the Tigers up for good, 6-4.
Mullins then drilled a 3, finishing off Chapmanville's 9-0 run to give CRHS a 9-4 lead.
In the second quarter, the Tigers exploded, going on a 24-2 run to grab a 35-8 lead. Shull connected on a pair of 3-pointers during the run. A layup by Mullins with 1:50 to go until halftime finished off the scoring spurt.
Blevins eventually made a 3 to break the run as Man trailed 35-11. Anderson later netted a trey with two seconds left, pulling the Billies to within 36-16 at halftime.
In the third quarter it was more of the Tigers.
Killen's slam got the scoring started and the Tigers would go on an 11-4 run to take a 47-20 lead. A 3 by Killen at the top of the key and a bucket by Shull closed out the run.
Shull later netted a 3 to make it 51-22 with 47 seconds to go in the period.
Up 53-24 after three quarters, the Tigers then coasted in the final eight minutes of play.
Shull was not done, however.
The hot-shooting senior guard made two free throws then hit a 3 and added a layup as the Tigers led 60-28.
Then with 5:43 to go in the game, Shull went deep, connecting on a 30-foot 3-pointer well beyond the top of the key as Chapmanville led 63-30, its largest of the night.
Man then outscored CRHS 12-6 the rest of the way.
With Tuesday's win the Tigers not only advanced to Friday's sectional title game but also next week's Class AA regional co-final.