So the Hillbillies, Tigers and Wildcats won't be playing any football this week after all.
After being given the go-ahead with a new gold color in the state's color-coded COVID-19 map system allowing for the easing some of the coronavirus restrictions based on local COVID-19 case numbers, it appeared as if Man, Chapmanville and Logan might play this week.
That hope was still alive going in Thursday afternoon.
However, the Logan County Board of Education held a special meeting on Thursday night and motioned to continue remote learning, delaying any action on in-person instruction.
That means no athletics this weekend in the county and all extra curricular activities have been suspended until further notice in accordance with the West Virginia Department of Education mandate.
Logan High School Athletics Director Susan Adkins confirmed this on Thursday night.
“This is true,” Adkins said. “It is county wide.”
Man was scheduled to play at Mingo Central on Friday night, while Logan was slated to host Tug Valley and Chapmanville was scheduled to play host to Oak Hill.
With Mingo Central and Tug Valley left with no opponents for Friday night they decided to schedule each other on Friday at Tug Valley's Bob Brewer Stadium in Naugatuck.
But by Friday morning that game was canceled as well as Mingo County went back to red on the color-coded map.
The county rival Miners and Panthers were to meet for the first time since 2011 when Mingo Central won 71-12 at Naugatuck. So far, it's the only time the two teams have met each other in football.
Man, Logan and Chapmanville will try again to play next Friday, September 25 but with all sports shut down at the moment those games are in question as well. All three teams have yet to play at game this season.
Man is scheduled to play at Wheeling Central next Friday, while Logan is slated to head to Winfield and Chapmanville is set to play at Corridor G rival Scott.
Man's first four games have been canceled, including Man's traditional opener against Logan set for August 27 at Logan. The Hillbillies and Wildcats had played each other every year since 1970 and the overall series dates back to 1923.
Logan was originally scheduled to host Poca on Friday night but instead tabbed Tug Valley in a replacement game. That game ended up getting wiped out as well. Putnam County's schools are not allowed to play this week as the county went orange on the COVID map.
Chapmanville was originally slated to host Nitro on Friday night. But with Putnam being orange and Kanawha County going red, Nitro is not allowed to play or even practice. Nitro High School's school boundary stretches from eastern Putnam in the Nitro area and into the Cross Lanes area in Kanawha.
The Tigers' replacement game with Oak Hill was also canceled.
The shutdown also affects Logan County's middle school football teams and athletic programs.
“Due to Logan County Schools remaining with remote instruction, all extra-curricular activities are suspended until further notice,” first-year Logan Middle School coach Brandon Adkins said in a Facebook post. “This ruling will temporarily stop all football practices and games until further notice. I really feel for our players. The hard work you’ve put into our practices have been so encouraging. The changing in practice regulations based off color codes continuously going up and down have been stressful on us all. The uncertainty from day to day is challenging. You have the right to be frustrated. All of this is hard on us but the one thing I know is we are a family now. This Logan Middle School football team won’t let this keep us down. When that time comes we will step up and put those pads back on and hit that field wide open.”
Adkins said his players do not want to give up.
“Our players have put too much time and effort into it to give up now,” he said. “We are all in this together and we will get through this. We went from red to orange to gold and continued pressing on. We kept fighting no matter what the circumstances and we will keep fighting now. Keep your heads up and be ready to get back at it hopefully soon."
Scheduling has been as wild as the Wild Wild West so far this season as teams from around the state which have been allowed to play have scrambled around trying to find games against teams in counties that are yellow or green on the map.
It has made for some strange matchups.
Cardinal Conference team Scott (1-1) was able to get in a game last week, hosting Class A Weirton Madonna and winning 38-20 over the Blue Dons.
Poca (1-0) played on September 4 at Wheeling Central and came away with a 34-6 victory. Wayne (1-0) has also seen action and the Pioneers are set to play at Tolsia this Friday night in a replacement game against the county rival Rebels.
Other conference teams Chapmanville, Logan, Nitro, Herbert Hoover, Sissonville and Winfield have not yet seen action.
Both Logan and Mingo counties had been orange the last couple of weeks, which means practice only and no games. Logan County had originally been classified as red and that caused the delay of practices until August 31.
The Billies, now a Class A team, went 8-3 last season in their last year as a Double-A school and made it to the playoffs, eventually falling 48-16 at Bluefield in the opening round.
Logan was 1-9 last year, while Chapmanville went 5-5.
Mingo Central (0-0) finished 9-3 last season, and are looking for their ninth straight playoff appearance. The Miners advanced past the opening round last year before bowing with a quarterfinal loss to Bridgeport.
Tug Valley is 1-0 on the season, scoring a 22-20 win at Sherman on September 11.
Tug Valley, led by second-year coach Hady Ford, had a 7-4 campaign in 2019, eventually falling 42-0 at Williamstown in the first round of the Class A playoffs.
Despite the loss, the Panthers had a big year last fall, defeating Class AA playoff-bound Man, 20-12, in the regular season finale at home.