CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team remained red hot on Monday.
The Lady Tigers coasted past the Sissonville Indians, 62-37, at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby Gymnasium, winning their seventh game in its last eight tries.
Chapmanville, ranked No. 10 in the state in this week’s West Virginia Coaches Poll, improved to 10-3 overall and 5-2 in the Cardinal Conference with the win.
Senior guard Ali Williamson was sizzling, as she drilled five 3-pointers and closed out the evening with 19 points. She only missed a single shot and netted both of her free throw attempts.
“We were up 35-12 at the half and everyone played,” Chapmanville coach Johnny Williamson said. “Ali Williamson shot the ball very well tonight and only missed one shot. We got Claire Dingess back and that should help our depth.”
Hollie Blair, the Lady Tigers’ 6-foot center, also broke into double figures with 13 points.
Graci Brumfield tossed in nine points, while Mikayla Crum had eight, Olivia Dalton had five, Claire Dingess four, Allie Farmer three and Andi Bledsoe one.
Sydney Farmer led Sissonville with 11 points.
CRHS led 12-4 after one quarter, 35-12 at the half and 55-21 after three.
The Lady Tigers are scheduled to return to action on Thursday at Logan in a 7 p.m. contest.
Chapmanville then plays at Sherman on Jan. 27 and at Poca on Jan. 28. The Lady Tigers head to Nitro on Jan. 30 and host Logan on Feb. 3.
WAYNE 74, CHAPMANVILLE 72: The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team gave Wayne all it could handle on Friday night.
In a battle of top 10-ranked teams, the No. 8-ranked Lady Tigers ended up falling to No. 4 Wayne, 74-72 at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby Gymnasium,
Wayne, which improved to 11-1 on the season, got a huge night from Sara Hooks, who drilled seven 3-pointers and poured in a game-high 34 points.
Chapmanville dropped to 9-3 overall and 4-2 in the Cardinal Conference with the loss.
“What a great game. Both teams made 11 3’s each,” CRHS coach Johnny Williamson said.
The Lady Tigers’ Ali Williamson nearly matched Hooks in 3-point shooting as she drilled six 3s to account for her 18 points. Chapmanville was led by senior guard Olivia Dalton, who tossed in 19 points and hit on a trio of 3s.
Six Lady Tigers scored and five reached double digits.
Graci Brumfield had 13 points on the night and connected on two 3s. Allie Farmer and Hollie Blair tallied 10 points each.
Mikayla Crum chipped in with two points.
Alana Eves had 16 points and Jasmine Tabor 10 for Wayne, which improved to 6-0 in conference play.
Chapmanville led 20-18 after the first quarter but trailed 44-38 at the half. Chapmanville led 58-56 in the see-saw battle. The Pioneers then outscored the Lady Tigers 18-14 in the fourth to escape Tiger Town with a two-point win.
The two teams have a rematch on Feb. 10 at Wayne.