AUSTIN, Texas - Two late home runs and another quality start by junior right-hander Alek Manoah powered the No. 17 West Virginia University baseball team to a 3-2, comeback win at Texas on Friday night to open the series at Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.
The Mountaineers (25-14, 9-7 Big 12) were held hitless for 6.2 innings before junior pinch hitter TJ Lake hit a go-ahead home run with two outs in the eighth inning to take a 2-1 lead. After the Longhorns (24-20, 5-10 Big 12) rallied to tie it at 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth, junior first baseman Marques Inman launched a mammoth home run in the top of the ninth to regain a 3-2 advantage.
With the come-from-behind victory, WVU has won 11th of its last 14 games.
"That's a huge win, because the whole night, (Texas starter Bryce Elder) was dominating our hitters, just completely dominating them," WVU coach Randy Mazey said. "We had to run some left-handed hitters in the lineup to give them a different look, and TJ Lake got maybe the biggest hit of the season for us, with the two-run homer with two outs and two strikes. We're finding ways to win games without throwing a lot of hits on the board."
Manoah recorded his ninth quality start in 11 starts this season. In 7.0 innings, he held UT to one run on seven hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.
He went up against Elder, who was perfect for 5.2 innings and no-hit WVU for 6.2 innings. He allowed two runs, both in the eighth, on two hits, one in the seventh and one in the eighth, with 13 strikeouts and three walks.