CHAPMANVILLE — It was another breeze for the Chapmanville Regional High School basketball team which coasted to a 61-43 win at home over the Winfield Generals in a Cardinal Conference meeting at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby Gymnasium on Saturday night.
The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AA, won their fifth straight game and improved to 14-2 overall and 6-1 in the conference. Winfield dropped to 6-7, 4-4.
Obinna Killen led the way for the Tigers with 22 points. Andrew Shull and Philip Mullins also broke into double digits into scoring with 13 points each.
Isaiah Smith had nine and Brody Dalton and Isaac Butcher tossed in two each.
Mullins sank three 3-pointers on the night.
Winfield was paced by Hunter Morris who tossed in 13 points. Ethan Kincaid had 12 and Christian Frye 11.
Chapmanville was scheduled to return to action with Tuesday night’s home clash against county rival and No. 3-ranked Logan. The Tigers lost 72-61 to the Wildcats earlier in the season at Logan.
The Tigers then have a week off and return to action on Feb. 11 at Mingo Central.
CRHS plays at Herbert Hoover on Valentine’s Day night before hosting Scott on Feb. 18.
Chapmanville then closes out on Feb. 21 at home against Wayne and Feb. 25 at home against Sissonville.
CHAPMANVILLE 81, WAYNE 39: Chapmanville Regional rolled to an easy 81-39 win at Wayne on Friday night.
Philip Mullins drained four 3-pointers on the night and led the Tigers with 22 points. Obinna Killen tossed in 20, while Philip Mullins netted 16 on the night.
Hunter Jeffery and Isaiah Smith had five each, while Brody Dalton and Chase Berry netted four each. Sam Leslie had three and Trey Butcher two.
Nick Bryant led Wayne with 14 points.