CHAPMANVILLE -- Saturday night's Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament championship game featured an unlikely and unexpected matchup between Logan County teams.
When the brackets were drawn up this summer for the annual four-team holiday tournament, many expected host Chapmanville, the two-time defending Class AA state champions, would face Pittsburgh Woodland Hills (Pa.) in the championship game.
Chapmanville was likely to beat Mount View in the opener, while Woodland Hills was matched up against Beth Haven Christian.
The improved Beth Haven Hornets, a small Logan County christian school, then surprised many by upsetting Woodland Hills, 58-56, on Friday night, setting up Saturday night's championship game against the host Tigers.
Beth Haven put up an early fight against Chapmanville but the powerful Tigers proved to be way too much to handle as CRHS rolled to a 107-48 blowout win over the Hornets at Chapmanville's Danny Godby Gymnasium.
Class AA No. 1-ranked Chapmanville (5-1) won its third straight Bob Runyon tournament championship and upped its in-state winning streak to 51 games dating back to the 2016-17 season. Chapmanville routed Mount View, 77-34, on Friday night to advance to Saturday night's finals.
The Tigers defeated Fairmont Senior, 49-46, in last year's Bob Runyon tournament championship game in a rematch of the 2018 Class AA state title game which was won by CRHS, 69-60. Chapmanville then went on to beat Fairmont 60-46 in last year's state championship game.
Beth Haven, playing perhaps its toughest schedule ever, dropped to 6-6 on the season. The Hornets have already played such teams as 3A South Charleston and Tolsia of the WVSSAC, Kentucky prep team Wesley Christian, Beckley Prep and also Martin County, a solid Kentucky team.
Despite the .500 record, Beth Haven is a strong contender to win this year's WVCEA state championship.
Senior and Marshall University signee Obinna Anochili-Killen had another huge game for the Tigers despite only playing three quarters.
He finished with a game high 30 points in the game, scoring 20 of those in the first half. He dunked five times on the night.
Five Tigers reached double digits in scoring.
Brody Dalton and Preston Smith tossed in 14 points each. All of Smith's points came in the fourth quarter.
Andrew Shull netted 13 points, while Philip Mullins had 11. Isaiah Smith added six points, while Isaac Butcher had five, Hunter Jeffery four and Sam Leslie three. Will Kirkendoll and Colton Craddock had two each and Chase Berry had one point.
Mullins, Preston Smith and Isaiah Smith each drilled a pair of 3-pointers.
Dontae Adams led Beth Haven with an 18-point effort. Isaac Moore also reached double figures in scoring with 14 points. Matt Spaulding had six and Andy Spaulding and Tyler Hobbs had four each.
Matt Spaulding hit two 3s.
Despite a somewhat slow start, Chapmanville raced out to a 23-9 lead after the first quarter and then held a commanding 48-21 halftime lead. CRHS led 81-33 after three.
Beth Haven led 3-0 just seconds into the game with a Moore 3-pointer.
Killen answered with a corner 3, tying the game up. Shull then scored a bucket on a pull-up 15-footer and the Hornets were later able to keep the game within 7-5 on another Moore bucket.
After an Adams hoop with 4:56 left in the first quarter the Hornets were down just 10-7.
The Tigers then went on a 9-2 run, fueled by Killen's old-fashioned three-point play, as Chapmanville led 19-9.
The run was later 13-2 as Killen hit two free throws and he later drove in for a hoop with seven seconds left as Chapmanville led 23-9 after one quarter of play.
The Tigers would outscore the Hornets 25-12 in the second quarter.
With 6:50 to go until halftime, Killen was fouled and Beth Haven's bench protested the call, resulting in a technical foul being whistled on Hornets' assistant coach Rick Preece. Killen then stepped to the foul line and sank all four free throws as the Tigers' lead swelled to 31-9.
Killen later put down a driving one-handed dunk as Chapmanville led 35-10 with 5;24 left until halftime.
The lead kept on growing. Shull dribbled down the lane for two and Isaiah Smith drained a 3 as the Tigers led 46-17 with 1:55 to go.
Killen's putback with 1:29 left made it 48-17.
Beth Haven would then score the final two hoops of the half.
In the second half, Chapmanville's dominating ways continued as the Tigers cruised to victory.
The Tigers are scheduled to return to action on Friday at Wheeling Park in the Cancer Research Classic. Then on Saturday, the Tigers swing down state to play in the New River Shootout at Beckley.
CRHS hosts Mingo Central on Jan. 7, then travels to Pittsburgh to take part in the Pittsburgh Jamfest on Jan. 11. Chapmanville plays Aspire Academy in the Steel City.
The Tigers play at Logan on Jan. 14.
Beth Haven plays at Elk Valley on Friday night. The Hornets routed Elk Valley by 50 points earlier in the season at home.
Beth Haven then plays at Pipestem on Saturday at 2 p.m., then plays at Covenant Christian on Jan. 6.
Woodland Hills defeated Mount View, 58-47, in Saturday night's consolation game.
Reashon Robertson had 18 and Velton Kenney had 13 for Woodland Hills. Skyler Justice had 10 to lead the Golden Knights.
CHAPMANVILLE 77, MOUNT VIEW 34: Philip Mullins pumped in 18 points on Friday night as Chapmanville rolled over Mount View, 77-34, on the opening night of the Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament at Chapmanville.
Mullins hit four 3-pointers on the night.
Andrew Shull, Obinna Anochili-Killen and Hunter Jeffery all tossed in nine points each for the Tigers.
Colton Craddock had eight, Preston Smith seven, while Brody Dalton and Isaac Butcher had five each. Isaac Smith had three and Sam Leslie and Chase Berry netted two each.
Chapmanville led 25-6 after one quarter, 38-14 at the half and 60-21 after three.
No Mount View players reached double figures in scoring.
Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament
Saturday's games:
Chapmanville 107, Beth Haven Christian 48 (championship game)
Woodland Hills, Pa. 58, Mount View 47 (consolation game)
Friday's games:
Chapmanville 77, Mount View 34
Beth Haven Christian 58, Woodland Hills, Pa. 56