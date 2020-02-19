The nets were on fire on Friday night at Herbert Hoover as the No. 2-ranked Chapmanville Regional High School boys basketball team nearly hit the century mark in a 98-51 blowout win over the Huskies.
Obinna Anochili-Killen led all scorers with 25 points as Chapmanville breezed. He was 9 of 10 from the free throw line.
Philip Mullins added 19 for the Tigers and Andrew Shull added 15 as Chapmanville improved to 17-2 on the season and 9-1 in the Cardinal Conference.
Brody Dalton and Isaiah Smith each tossed in eight points for Chapmanville. Preston Smith added five, while Chase Berry, Isaac Butcher and Hunter Jeffrey had four each. Sam Leslie had three, Colton Craddock had two and Braddley Fleming had one point.
Mullins sank four 3-pointers in the rout. Shull and Isaiah Smith had two each.
Maven Mullins led Herbert Hoover (6-13) with 15 points. He drilled a trio of treys.
Chapmanville was 17 of 21 from the free throw line for 80.9%. Herbert Hoover was 13 of 19 for 68.4%.
CRHS led 20-13 after one quarter, 50-24 at the half and 75-41 after three.
Chapmanville has three games left in the regular season — all conference contests. The Tigers were slated to host Scott on Tuesday night. CRHS then hosts Wayne on Friday, Feb. 21 and Sissonville on Feb. 25 in the regular season finale.
The Tigers are gunning for a fourth straight Cardinal Conferene championship.
CHAPMANVILLE 77, MINGO CENTRAL 57: Class AA No. 2-ranked Chapmanville rolled to a 77-57 win at Mingo Central on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Three Chapmanville players broke into double digits in scoring, led by Marshall University signee Obinna Killen’s 24 points.
Philip Mullins sank three 3-pointers and had 22 points on the night, while Andrew Shull tossed in 16 points.
Killen also had 12 rebounds for a double-double in addition to six blocked shots. Shull handed out six assists and Mullins also had eight rebounds.
Brody Dalton and Hunter Jeffrey each had four points, while Chase Berry and Isaiah Smith netted three points apiece. Colton Craddock chipped in with one point.
Mingo Central got 21 points from Nathan May. Drew Hatfield pitched in 16 points, Justin May had 13 and seven Hatfield had seven.
The Miners led 16-15 after one quarter put fell behind 35-27 at the half. CRHS led 60-43 after three.