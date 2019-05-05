HD Media
MORGANTOWN - The No. 17 West Virginia University baseball team lost the opening game of the series against TCU, 14-5, on Friday night at Monongalia County Ballpark.
The Mountaineers (27-16, 10-9 Big 12) took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a three-run home run by senior right fielder Darius Hill, but the Horned Frogs (25-19, 7-9 Big 12) rallied with runs in the fourth and fifth and two in the sixth to take a 4-3 lead.
TCU added a 10-run seventh inning off of the WVU bullpen before West Virginia scored one in the seventh and another in the ninth.
The loss was WVU's fourth in 18 home games, and the Mountaineers entered Friday's series opener having won 13 of their last 17 games.
"Yeah, we haven't been in this situation recently," WVU coach Randy Mazey said. "That was encouraging, the last three innings. We had a pitcher (freshman right-hander Ryan Bergert) go out there and strike several of them out, which nobody was able to do prior to that. So, the good thing is we were down nine runs here (at the end of the game), and tomorrow when the game starts, it's going to be tied. So, when we win a game like that we always say the team that loses gets momentum going into tomorrow because they just tied the score, so we just tied the score here as soon as that last out was made."
Junior right-handed starter Alek Manoah suffered the loss and falls to 6-3 on the season. He had just his third non-quality start in 12 starts this season. In 6.0 innings, he allowed five runs, four earned, on eight hits with five strikeouts and four walks.
Freshman righty Ryan Bergert, who pitched the final 2.1 innings, struck out a career-best six batters and did not allow a run on two hits.
Hill led WVU offensively with two hits and three RBIs and hit his fourth home run of the season and 15th of his career in the first inning. Hill was one of four Mountaineers with two hits. That included senior pinch hitter Andrew Zitel, who homered in the ninth inning. The series continued Saturday and is set to conclude on Sunday.