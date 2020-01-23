NITRO – The Class AA No. 3-ranked Logan High School boys' basketball team ran its record to 10-3 on the season with Tuesday night's 66-48 win at Nitro in Cardinal Conference action.
Logan led 22-13 after the first quarter and never looked back, leading 36-26 at the half and 53-37 after three.
David Early paced the Wildcats with 22 points.
Jarron Glick and Noah Cook each had nine points, while Carson Kirk had eight, Mitchell Hainer seven, Trey Brown six and Garrett Williamson five.
Cook and Glick each netted a trio of 3-pointers. Brown and Early had two each and Hainer and Kirk connected on one each.
Nitro (3-9) got 19 points from Kolton Painter and 15 from Trevor Lowe. Both made a pair of 3-pointers.
Logan is scheduled to return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at home against Mingo Central.
The Wildcats then are slated to host the annual King Coal Classic at Wilie Akers Arena, Jan. 31-Feb. 1. On Jan. 31, Logan plays Wesley Christian, Ky., then the following night the Cats take on Parkersburg Catholic.
Logan then plays at county rival Chapmanville on Feb. 4.