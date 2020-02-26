CHAPMANVILLE — The Class AA No. 3-ranked Winfield Generals put an exclamation point on its Cardinal Conference championship with Wednesday night’s 77-45 blowout win at Chapmanville over the No. 9-ranked Lady Tigers.
Chapmanville, last year’s Cardinal Conference champions, closed out the regular season at 16-6 overall and 8-5 in the league.
Winfield improved to 20-2, 13-0, finishing with an unblemished conference mark.
Emily Hudson led the way with 21 points for the Generals.
Three other players were in double figures for Winfield, including Z.Z.
Russell and Lauren Hudson (18 points each), and Mara McGrew (11).
Ali Williamson and Hollie Blair had 11 points each to lead Chapmanville.
Allie Farmer tossed in nine points for the Lady Tigers, while Graci Brumfield added six. Olivia Dalton netted four and Claire Dingess and Mikayla Crum had two each.
The Lady Tigers, the top seed for the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tournament, was slated to play Tuesday night in the semifinals against either Logan or Scott. Chapmanville is the No. 1 seed for the fourth straight year.
CRHS is looking for its first trip to the state tournament since 2011.
Chapmanville, the defending sectional champs, were ousted in the regional tournament co-finals by Sissonville.