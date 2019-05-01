HD Media
AUSTIN, Texas - The No. 17 West Virginia University baseball team lost the final game of the series at Texas, 10-2, on Sunday afternoon at Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.
After the Mountaineers (26-15, 10-8 Big 12) clinched their fifth consecutive Big 12 series win with victories on Friday and Saturday, the Longhorns (25-21, 6-11 Big 12) avoided the sweep with Sunday's win.
"This was a really big series win for us," WVU coach Randy Mazey said. "It's never easy to come into Austin and win a series, but I'm proud of how we played this weekend in a tough environment."
WVU scored first for the first time in the series, but UT responded to lead 3-1 after three. West Virginia cut the deficit to one in the top of the fourth, but Texas scored seven unanswered, with three in the bottom of the fourth and four in the sixth.
West Virginia's two runs came on seven hits, and Texas' 10 runs came on 13 hits. Both teams committed three errors. Junior left fielder TJ Lake led WVU with two hits and an RBI.
Junior right-handed starter Kade Strowd suffered the loss and falls to 4-5 on the season. In 3.0 innings, he allowed six runs, four earned, on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
Sophomore right-hander Tristen Hudson got back-to-back groundouts in the seventh inning to strand the bases loaded, and freshman righty Madison Jeffrey pitched a perfect eighth with two strikeouts.
West Virginia returned home to host in-state opponent Marshall on Tuesday at Monongalia County Ballpark.
WVU 9, TEXAS 8: For the second consecutive day, the No. 17 West Virginia University baseball team rallied in the eighth and ninth innings to beat Texas, 9-8, on Saturday afternoon at Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.
WVU has won five conference series in a row for the first time since 2003, while the five Big 12 series wins are West Virginia's most since it joined the league prior to the 2013 season.
The victory over the Longhorns was fueled by a one-run eighth inning and a two-run ninth. WVU has outscored UT 6-1 in the final two innings in the first two games of the three-game series.
The rally marked the fifth consecutive win where West Virginia scored the eventual game-winning run in the ninth inning or later.
"Unbelievable, here we go again scoring runs in the eighth and ninth innings in one of the hardest places to come back and win, and we've done it twice in a row now," WVU coach Randy Mazey said. "This team is getting a little confidence late in the game, and that comes with all the experience we've had in close games late, win or lose. That experience is valuable, and it's starting to show."