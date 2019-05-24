HD Media
OKLAHOMA CITY - An early offensive barrage propelled the No. 17-ranked and fourth-seeded West Virginia University baseball team to a 12-8 victory over Kansas in the opening game of the Big 12 Championship on Thursday morning at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
The Mountaineers (35-18) scored 12 runs, tied for their most at the Big 12 Championship, on 17 hits, one shy of the program record at the event. West Virginia scored eight runs in the first two innings and the bullpen held the Jayhawks (31-25) to one run on four hits in the final 4.1 innings.
WVU led 9-1 after three innings, but KU rallied to cut the Mountaineer lead to two, at 9-7, in the fifth, and again to two at 10-8 in the top of the seventh. West Virginia came right back with two in the bottom of the seventh to put Kansas away.
"Mountaineers win, that's what counts at this point," WVU coach Randy Mazey said. "It wasn't pretty. The game got hairy there in the middle, and (it was) a typical response from our veteran players when they crept back into the game to answer with a couple of big runs. We go up 9-1, and we got our guy on the mound that gives up an average of less than two runs a game. You feel good about it, but that's why Kansas has won eight out of their last 10 in the league, because they've fought their way back in it. It's a dangerous team. I felt awful for them. The kept getting guys hurt, I think they lost three guys today. That's a shame, but they gave us all we can handle today. But I'm really happy about our leadership there at the end of the game."
West Virginia won its fourth consecutive Big 12 Championship opening game and advanced to Thursday's division 1 winner's game.
Junior center fielder Brandon White and sophomore designated hitter Paul McIntosh each had a career-best four RBIs, tied for the most by a Mountaineer at the Big 12 Championship. McIntosh had a team-high-tying three hits in the win, as every starter had at least one hit, six scored a run and four had multiple RBIs.
Freshman right-hander Gabe Kurtzhals collected the win to improve to 2-0, while junior righty Dillon Meadows earned his second save. Kurtzhals pitched 1.0 scoreless innings, and Meadows tossed 3.0 no-hit frames with two strikeouts and no walks.
West Virginia returned to action in the winner's bracket game on Thursday against the winner of the game between No. 7-ranked and top-seeded Texas Tech and No. 8-seed Kansas State.