LOGAN – Taylor Noe had a terrific freshman season a year ago.
She's back to lead the Logan High School softball team this season.
Noe, a sophomore middle infielder, was a Class AA Second-Team All-State selection a year ago as she put up big numbers, hitting a hefty .479 for the Lady Cats, with eight RBIs, eight doubles and five triples. She was 34 for 71 at the plate last year and scored 19 runs. She struck out only eight times.
Logan hopes to improve on last year's 8-17 mark and 2-2 showing in sectional tourney play.
“Our expectations every year are to get out of the section,” Logan coach Jason Davis said. “Scott is the defending sectional champions. We're not short on talent. We have girls that can play anywhere.”
On the mound, Logan has sophomore Harlee Quick, freshman Charlie Albright and senior Chloe Bryant.
“We have three girls that can throw,” Davis said. “Charlie came in against Nitro and only gave up one run. Chloe Bryant is our senior and will pitch as well along with Harlee.”
At first base, sophomore Isabella Propst has the nod. Bryant may also see some playing time at first when not pitching.
Over at second base, freshman Lacy Curry is expected to start.
“She's a utility player and can also go behind the plate and the outfield,” Davis said of Curry. “She's an invaluable player.”
Noe will likely be Logan's shortstop. She played at second base last year.
“She's very solid,” Davis said of Noe. “She'll pick it up and she'll be fine. I have no doubts about her.”
Over at third base, senior starter Emma Elkins returns.
In the outfield, sophomore Kaylie Coleman is in left, junior MaKenna Ooten is in center and sophomore Addison Brumfield is in right.
A number of other Lady Cats could also see time in the outfield, including sophomore Madison Adams.
“We have some girls that can play and we have some good players that are coming up,” Davis said.
Behind the plate, the Lady Cats have freshman Emilee Mullins.
“She's very tough behind the plate and she's got a cannon of an arm,” Davis said.
Rounding out the roster are seniors: Malaysia Waldron, Karly Hall and Alara Messer; junior Rylee Conn; sophomore Kaitlyn Collins; and freshmen Darea Capua, Hannah Maynard, Jaylissa Gardner and Alena Ellis.
The Lady Cats once again play in a five-team Class AA sectional with Scott, Chapmanville, Wayne and Mingo Central.
–
2022 Logan High School
Softball Schedule:
March 16: *at Sissonville, 6 p.m.
March 17: *Nitro, 6 p.m.
March 18: *at Herbert Hoover, 6 p.m.
March 22: Sherman, 5:30 p.m.
March 23: at Tug Valley, 6 p.m.
March 24: *at Scott, 5:30 p.m.
March 25: at Belfry, Ky., 6 p.m.
March 29: Mingo Central, 5:30 p.m.
March 30: Man, 5:30 p.m.
March 31: Lincoln County, 5:30 p.m.
April 2: vs. TBA at Chapmanville tourney, 4:30 p.m.
April 4: *Scott, 5:30 p.m.
April 5: *Sissonville, 6 p.m.
April 6: at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.
April 7: *Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
April 8: at Westside, 6 p.m..
April 11: at Man, 5:30 p.m.
April 12: Westside, 6 p.m.
April 15: *Winfield, 5:30 p.m.
April 16: *Wayne, 12:30 p.m.
April 18: at Mingo Central, 5:30 p.m.
April 19: Tug Valley, 6 p.m.
April 20: *at Nitro, 6 p.m.
April 21: *at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.