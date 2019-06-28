By ROGER WOLFE
For the Logan Banner
The Logan Area Chapter of the NWTF hosted its 12th annual JAKES Fishing Day on Saturday. Juniors Acquiring Knowledge Ethics and Sportsmanship (JAKES) is one of the largest youth outreach initiatives in the country designed to introduce and keep kids interested in the outdoors.
This is a mission that the Logan Area Chapter takes very seriously and takes special care to plan their JAKES events each year. This year was no different and planning started well ahead of the June event.
Hosted in cooperation with the Buckskin Councils of the Boy Scouts of America at their Camp Chief Logan, the Chapter filled the pond full of catfish and started collecting prizes and donations to make sure that even if the fish weren't biting, the kids wouldn't go away empty handed.
As the young sportsmen and women were registered, each one was given a T-shirt to commemorate the day and a door prize ticket that was almost assuredly a winner. The prizes are always bought with funds donated to the chapter or raised at their local Hunting Heritage Banquet.
This year there were plenty of prizes to go around. Everything from life vests, camping chairs, to fishing rods, reels and tackle.
The Chapter even had bait on hand for those that didn't have any or were fortunate enough to run out.
Even though the weather threatened a few times during the event nothing more than a light shower occurred and helped to cool the fishermen off. The squeals of delight echoed through the hollow as the fish started biting and the fight ensued.
This year approximately 75 kids of all ages were in attendance and tried their hand at catching dinner or at the archery range that had been set up for when the fish weren't biting. Even if they didn't catch the lunker fish there were no shortage of smiles as they called it quits for the day.
This is by far the Chapter's favorite event of the year and preparation has already begun for next year. A hearty thanks goes out to all those that attended and to all the sponsors and volunteers that make the event possible.
A lot of precious memories were made and I'm sure some that won't fade anytime soon. As long as the fish are biting and there are prizes to give away, the Logan Area Chapter will excitedly await next year's event.